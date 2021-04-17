Over the years, the Arab nations have struck it rich with their oil deposits. By joining oil’s monopoly, OPEC, several countries have become hugely wealthy. They build towering skyscrapers, expensive hotels for their foreign visitors, and even build islands in the shape of palm trees. Their leaders and royalty drive priceless cars with massive silver bodies.
But what do these nations do for humanity or for the preservation of the world? Their oil supply will run out in time. Their common people do not share in the wealth. Someday their nations may well return to the poverty state that almost all but the princes have lived in for generations. The days of Lawrence of Arabia saving these nations will pass.
But what of their humble neighbor just next door? Created by the strong demands of the Jewish people, along with the victors of WWII, in 1948, the nation of Israel was created. Some of the land had been Arab territories forever. The former rulers of these areas were forced out of power. War raged for decades. In every case the strong will of the Israeli people survived and they were victorious. America was an ally, but not always on board with the Israeli agenda. Politics swayed, yet this t1ny nation survived.
So what do the Israelis have to sell to the outside world? They do not have massive natural assets. They were ceded mostly a desert with some historical sites and religious memories. What they do have is a country of extremely bright people who believe in education. They also believe in national defense. All young men and women are required to serve in their military. Education is sought and revered.
What this small nation has done and is doing is to approach human life as a very sacred entity, and they continually work to make life better and to be stronger. I have read recently about some of the areas of medical research that the Israelis have accomplished or are working to finalize. That list is quite amazing.
1. The University of Tel Aviv is developing a nasal vaccine that will protect people from Alzheimer’s disease and possibly strokes. This where the American pharmaceutical industries are batting 0 for 100 in their tries on an Alzheimer’s cure or prevention. The forerunner of Prevagen was one of those failures.
2. Technion Institute of Technology at Haifa has developed a simple blood test capable of detecting different types of cancer.
3. Ichlov Center in Tel Aviv has isolated a protein that will detect colon cancer without the hated colonoscopy.
4. Even more amazing is something developed by the Given Imaging Laboratory. They have developed a tiny camera in the form of a pill that can transmit, when swallowed, thousands of photos of the digestive tract. The camera can take two images per second for 8 hours. These photos can detect polyps, cancers, and sources of internal bleeding. Yes, the camera leaves the body as you might imagine after its voyage.
5. The Hebrew University at Jerusalem has developed batteries that are implanted in the chest of Parkinson patients similar to a pacemaker. These electrical devices give emissions that block nerve signals that cause tremors.
6. A devise called Endopat can be inserted between indicator fingers which can measure the state of your arteries and predict the possibility of a heart attack in the next several years.
7. Scientists at Hadassah Medical Center have discovered the first cure for ALS disease often known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
8. The University of Bar Ilan is deep into studying a new drug that fights viruses though the bloodstream, called Vecoy Trap. It tricks the virus into destroying itself and could be useful to fight hepatitis and Aids, perhaps even Ebola.
9. Now one of those discoveries that means little to us older folks but is a huge hope for our teenagers. The Curlight Laboratory has created cure by emitting UV rays, high density, which kills the bacteria that causes acne. Imagine going to high school with blemish-free skin.
In talking to several very up-to-date people, only a few have heard of any of these discoveries. Just think of the suffering that could be alleviated in the not-too-distant future thanks to these intelligent and devoted researchers. Who says the world lives only on bad news? Who says small counties cannot contribute hugely to the world? Good going, Israel. You didn’t waste your time constructing the tallest building the world. You did a whole lot better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.