grass huts

Many homes have grass roofs instead of shingles. The grass on the roofs is cut by using a sickle.

About four or five years ago, I was reading a fictional mystery book with much of the action taking place on several of the Faroe Islands. Where was this, I wondered? While I cannot recall the book, I did do some research on this place and became a bit enchanted with it.

The Faroe Islands are located in the North Atlantic Ocean between Scotland and Iceland. There are actually 18 mountainous islands, although most are not inhabited. Faroe is Nordic for Sheep Island, a name given by the Vikings when they settled there centuries ago.

I learned that they were principally settled by the Danish and were ruled by Denmark for centuries. The Faroese have finally divorced themselves from Denmark after many struggles for independence and now have exclusive competence to legislate and govern themselves independently. A treaty between the two countries gave the islands autonomy. While Denmark is in the EU, the Faroese have chosen not to be. The currency is, however, still a Danish crone.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you