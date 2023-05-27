As America has decided to pull further away from the times of the Civil War and the oppression of Black Americans, there is a huge effort underway to eliminate decades-old venerations of Confederate officers. Those men who waged war against their own country to uphold slavery is to be ended

As stated by U.S. Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, changing these names “ensures we stop honoring those who killed U.S. soldiers, participated in armed insurrection, and tried to destroy the United States to create country based on human bondage.”

The Pentagon is going to spend close to $60 million to strip away the Confederate legacy from bases, streets, barracks, gyms and ships.

