When an 85-year-old person passes away, there is a gentle community sadness, but often the loss is not so significant since the person has led a long life. That is not to say that family and friends do not experience a huge loss, but to the community at-large, such a passing is accepted and life moves on.
That is not the case this last week with the passing of Arlyn Rabideau. This man had touched so many lives that the newspaper, the internet, and the telephones were alive with the spreading of the news to others. I learned immediately from my children.
For some, there will be a question as to who this man was or why the loss is felt by so many. It is simple. Arlyn touched literally hundreds, perhaps thousands, of lives.
Let’s start 68 years ago for me. Arlyn was an accomplished beef farmer at the tender age of 17. His show record with his herefords was outstanding. As a result of a win at the Kankakee County Fair in 1953, he qualified for the junior livestock show at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Back then the young boys and girls 18 or under could compete on the state level. There was a dormitory across from the exhibition hall and a dining room for three meals a day was attached. The fair was about nine days in length with one of those days being “show day” for the young exhibitors.
Coincidentally, I showed my Shropshire sheep in that Kankakee fair. That last day of the fair, my father informed me that I had also qualified to go to the state fair show. Unlike Arlyn, I was only 10.
My father also told me that he and mom would not be going down with me, but would come down for the show day. A bit of fear spread through me. All alone in a strange town. Dad assured me that the 4-H leaders were taking us down and would be with us as needed. I was given money for the meal ticket and $5 for spending money.
We were packed in the back of one of the leader’s cars and made the drive later that evening. We arrived, unloaded our animals from a semi, and made our way to the dormitory. There, we bought our meal tickets and settled in.
The next day, I was shown Happy Hollow, the giant carnival of the fair. By suppertime, I had spent the entire $5! Later, back in the dorm, I must have been bemoaning my stupidity. While I had my three meals a day, I didn’t have a dime for a Coke or a Hershey bar. Then this older man asked me what was wrong. I told him, and he told me his name. He thought for a moment, opened his wallet and took out a single dollar bill. “Here. Spend it wisely and when you get some money from your dad on show day, pay me back.”
My introduction to Arlyn Rabideau. I bought a Coke for a dime each day and three candy bars. I was the tightest spender on the grounds. That dollar lasted. I got a few dollars from my folks on show day and promptly repaid my debt. I would never forget this generous act even though when I related it at Arlyn’s retirement party many years later, he had no memory of the incident.
Arlyn went on with life and with his cattle, but he expanded greatly. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in education, he started teaching grade school at St. Patrick’s. Soon he had his master’s degree from Olivet and became the principal of that school.
Arlyn became the principal of Central High School in Clifton in 1979, a commitment that would last for the next 22 years. In 1993, Arlyn completed his Ph.D. through the University of Illinois. Three of my children had him as their high school principal. They often told me how caring he was toward the students.
Previous principals were often the enforcers of discipline through strictness and some fear, demonstrating a distance from the students. This was never Arlyn’s manner. He got the job done through mutual respect even though high school students are often not the easiest group to control. He worked to create relationships with the students. And it worked.
Arlyn’s life was also fulfilled with the love of his wife, a Central High graduate herself, Jackie Lamie. Together they had three children. His son, Craig, attended Central in 1979-80 during those first years of his father’s position there. Last January, Arlyn and Jackie celebrated 62 years of marriage.
I had the privilege of assisting Arlyn in his legal needs over the years and always felt special that he would come to that 10-year-old kid who didn’t know how to manage his $5.
I know these last years were not easy with his health problems, but there was never a nursing home. He was cared for in his home with his family by his side. He deserved no less. Rest in peace, Arlyn, from one of your lifetime admirers.
