I enlisted into the Air Force in 1968. I didn’t have much choice as I was long overdue with a draft status of 1-A after several college deferments. The times were insane with the anti-war protestors, and I had been living in Washington, D.C. the few months before. A hot spot of protest as one can see in Forrest Gump, but I felt I had to go. I was an American.
Due to almost an immediate assignment to a satellite spyware facility, my clearances prohibited me from ever seeing Vietnam as well as many other countries over the next twenty years.
My second assignment was to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., headquarters for the CIA. My assignment there was to identify what missing men were prisoners of the North Vietnamese and what men were deceased and not in captivity. We were set on getting everyone who was alive, home. It was there that I learned about many POWs who were prisoners in the North including the late Sen. John McCain and my later great friend, James Kasler.
I was out of the service by the time our POWs were released, and I watched as they came home, knowing the names of so many. I knew of the torture of these men forcing them to say bad things about their country or meeting with the likes of visiting traitor, Jane Fonda. My hatred of the torturers and the “celebrity visitors” was intense.
Then the war was over. Our ally soon lost, and the entire country became Vietnam. Even the name of the capitol of South Vietnam was changed from Saigon to Ho Chi Minh City. The country became industrialized and produced many products, especially clothing that would end up in the United States.
Often, while I was shopping, I would pick up an attractive shirt or pair of slacks, look at the tag, see it was Vietnam, and return it to the pile. I would not buy anything made in Vietnam.
The years passed and Col. Kasler and his wife became close friends. Some 15 years after his return, the colonel was at our house for dinner, and somehow the subject of Vietnamese products came up. When I stated my opinion on these items, the colonel looked at me and said, “Denny, I know you have had a VW and later a BMW. Those are all made in the country that opposed us for years during World War I and World War II. The people there as the people in Vietnam are not the same people. Those people are out of power and long gone. Get over it!”
There was my mentor who had been tortured for six years as a POW, telling me, one who had suffered such agony, to forget my prejudice. It was hard, but I first bought a shirt labeled made in Vietnam and later a number of items.
The point of all this concerns our president’s recent visit to Vietnam. A week ago, he visited Hanoi and met with several key leaders of the state of Vietnam. There were a number of reasons for visiting with this former friend of Russia. One of those was to show that the U.S. does support Vietnam and especially its leader, Vo Van Thuong, a presidential candidate in 2025. Another is to significantly upgrade relations with this former enemy.
It would appear from such a visit, President Biden has joined the position of Col. Kasler to become more willing to look past differences with such a country and to help our relations in Southeast Asia as the war rages on in Ukraine. He believes that we need stability in the Indo-Pacific.
The fact that Vietnam was being asked by Russia to furnish them weapons also was clearly in the agenda. If Vietnam were to provide such weaponry, Biden would face the dilemma of deciding whether to sanction Vietnam for such action.
One of the more interesting parts of the visit was that Biden went to Truc Bach Lake to visit the memorial there for Sen. McCain. This was the spot where McCain was shot down in 1968 and spent the next five and a half years in POW camps, including the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Amazingly, there is an actual memorial there for McCain which he had visited several years ago. He was quoted later as saying, “Why they erected it and the significance it has to them, I have never quite figured out.”
McCain had made several other visits over the years and was further quoted once. ”There is no reason for me to hold a grudge. There’s certainly some individual guards who were very cruel and inflicted a lot of pain on me and others, but there is no sense in me hating the Vietnamese.”
If two of the most tortured men during that war can forgive the country that caused them so much pain and suffering, who am I to disagree? So President Biden, even though it was ironic that you visited Hanoi on Sept. 11, I wish you well in your endeavors over there. We do need more friends and less enemies for this world to survive.