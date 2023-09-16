I enlisted into the Air Force in 1968. I didn’t have much choice as I was long overdue with a draft status of 1-A after several college deferments. The times were insane with the anti-war protestors, and I had been living in Washington, D.C. the few months before. A hot spot of protest as one can see in Forrest Gump, but I felt I had to go. I was an American.

Due to almost an immediate assignment to a satellite spyware facility, my clearances prohibited me from ever seeing Vietnam as well as many other countries over the next twenty years.

My second assignment was to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., headquarters for the CIA. My assignment there was to identify what missing men were prisoners of the North Vietnamese and what men were deceased and not in captivity. We were set on getting everyone who was alive, home. It was there that I learned about many POWs who were prisoners in the North including the late Sen. John McCain and my later great friend, James Kasler.

