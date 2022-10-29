I was reading about the Tower of Babel in a comparison to our current times and was ashamed to know so little about this so often mentioned disaster. I grabbed my Bible. In Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. There they constructed a tower with its top in the heavens. God was offended by it as a blow to humanity and said:
“Behold, the people is one, and they all have one language; and this they begin to do: and nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.
“Let us go down and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech. So the Lord scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth.”
We do not clearly know if God destroyed the tower, but many versions of translation say that he does. But what does this mean? Is it not good to become one, perhaps even with a universal language? I was confused.
In a recent article in The Atlantic, the author uses the metaphor of the story of Babel relating it to America and what we have seen since 2010. He compares what we now have with the confusion of many unable to even recognize the same truth.
The author points out that presently we have a situation that was not unlike the time of Babel. Confusion in the world. People wandering about in chaos, unable to communicate, and locked into a mutual inability to comprehend others. Do we believe that this is what God wanted?
The author speaks quite openly that red America and blue America are like two different countries claiming the same territory. They have two different opinions on our Constitution, successful economics, and equality of its people. These major differences happen even within the parties themselves, be it allies, friends or even within families.
History has involved transition based on exploding population. Along with it came new technologies from the ability to write, build highways or even the printing press. These changes were always supposed to be for mutual benefit of mankind.
But here the Bible and the real world confuse me. The Bible indicates that God did not want togetherness but individuality of peoples spread around the world. Most of our modern devises, however, appear to bring the world closer together, but do they?
Look at the creation of the internet and what it has brought us. In the early 1990s, the rise of the internet brought us chat rooms, emails and message boards. With this came Myspace, Friendster and Facebook. These social media creations made it easy to connect with friends and even unknown persons who shared common interests. Today it is estimated that there are roughly 3 billion users of Facebook.
At first, one could argue that this was great for democracy. Sharing opinions and problems with the entire country or even the world. Such freedom of expression should drive away a dictator with the spreading of truths.
Platforms, such as Facebook, trained users to spend more time performing and conducting business affairs, but those users actually spent less time merely connecting. It grew and took over the audible and visual world. Phone conversations dropped dramatically. Now, a response to an email or text might merely be pushing the “like” button.
Social media has reached the level of pushing ideas and opinions as the “truth” without any room for a contrary response. Historically, it was believed that for a democracy to survive there was a need for a nation to have interdependence and collective judgment, not major disagreements and fighting.
After an election, the leaders led until the next election. Social media has raised the term of frivolous to a new height. The overuse of social media has chipped away at our trust of our fellow Americans. A democracy needs widely accepted rules and norms. That is what has held us together through perilous times such as World War II and even 9/11. There was civility and a common sense of purpose.
But look at the nation now. One side believes the election of 2020 was stolen even though all the courts have held it to be totally fair and correct. Yet, we have a former president who won’t accept that loss and moves on in spite of no evidence to the contrary. He has used the internet to substantiate his false beliefs, and has millions of believers in spite of the court rulings.
While the following is quite political, I must share something I read the other day.
George Washington: I cannot tell a lie.
Donald Trump: I cannot tell the truth.
MAGA followers: I cannot tell the difference.
Transparency of our government is a must. But the use of such platforms to foment untruths to the point of the attack on our Capitol is clearly not what Mr. Zuckerberg intended those years ago. Platforms like QAnon merely drive our nation further apart and the victim is democracy.
While Babel was a disaster and caused the then world to fall apart, we don’t have to follow that course. We must stand together, compromise and forgive. We should not let modern electronics scatter us from each other, or end the concept of democracy as a way to run a country.
