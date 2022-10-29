Dennis MarekLocal columnist

I was reading about the Tower of Babel in a comparison to our current times and was ashamed to know so little about this so often mentioned disaster. I grabbed my Bible. In Genesis, we are told that the descendants of Noah built a great city in the land of Shinar. There they constructed a tower with its top in the heavens. God was offended by it as a blow to humanity and said:

“Behold, the people is one, and they all have one language; and this they begin to do: and nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.

