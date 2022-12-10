Enough of politics. Let’s pick on some other group for a while. Since I spent 50 years as a practicing attorney, I think I can take a few shots at some of my brethren and have some true laughs.

When I became an attorney in 1967, it was totally unethical to advertise for business. If some group gave you recognition for your skills in a particular area of the law, that was fine, but you couldn’t tout it in any form. There was a rating system that placed a lawyer in a particular category of A, B or C based on years of practice and recommendations from fellow lawyers, but that was about it.

Then came a case from Arizona titled Bates V. State Bar of Arizona in 1977. Two lawyers in that case were quite young and had advertised that they were offering “legal services at very reasonable fees.” The state bar association informed them that they were violating a disciplinary rule that “a lawyer shall not publicize himself through newspaper or magazine advertisements.”

