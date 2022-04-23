It was 1971 and our music was trying to survive the Vietnam War, revolution, and the breakup of the beloved Beatles. America was searching for that band with which they could identify. The days of Joan Baez and folk music were in need of fine-tuning. Several tried to step up. Country music was not quite ready for its big run. Dylan was as good as usual, but Sonny and Cher were breaking up. Where was that replacement sound?
Then famed singer, Linda Ronstadt, heard a backup band, the newly formed Eagles, and recruited them for her tour. The Eagles consisted of Glen Frey on guitar and vocals, Don Henley on drums and vocals, Bernie Leadon on guitar, and Randy Meissner on bass guitar.
They joined Linda on her third album before venturing out on their own. In 1972, they cut their first album entitled Eagles and had two top-20 singles in the US with “Take It Easy” and “Witchy Woman.” These two were followed the next year with an album containing the classic song “Desperado.” The song was an immediate rage and was rerecorded over the years by many artists including country legend Clint Black in a later album of the greatest Eagles’ songs all sung by country artists entitled “Common Threads.”
In 1974, an additional guitarist, Don Felder, was added, and their album “On the Border” produced the Eagles’ first No. 1 songs, “Already Gone” and “Best of My Love.” In 1975, it got even better with more No. 1 songs in the US and Canada with “Lyin’ Eyes” and “Take it to the Limit.”
In 1975, the band added another new face, guitarist and vocalist, Joe Walsh, who replaced Leadon. With this newly constituted band, there came a string of hits such as “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.”
The band went into the recording studio in 1977 working on their next album, “The Long Run.” It took two years to complete and the band was running out of songs. They did win a fourth Grammy for “Heartache Tonight.”
But on July 31, 1980, in Long Beach, tempers boiled over. Felder had been really rude backstage to Senator Alan Cranston’s wife. Frey was so angry with this behavior that he spent part of the later performance inserting lines of how he would kick Felder’s ass backstage. Frey left the band at that point, although some prerecorded songs were released later that year.
The hiatus was on. Walsh became a solo artist recording several albums. He joined up with various artists including a duet with Stevie Nicks. He cut his own albums as well, but his solo career was cut short due to a contract dispute. Frey went solo as well, even making part of the soundtrack for the movie “Beverly Hills Cop.” Felder released a solo album along with some movie soundtracks. Meisner recorded three top-40 songs on his own in 1981. But the Eagles were not what they once were. Perhaps the whole is not so good when all the parts stand alone.
In 1993, singer-songwriter Travis Tritt insisted on having the group in his video “Take It Easy.” Frey, Henley, Walsh, Felder, and guitarist Tim Schmidt agreed to be in it and were united for a moment. But the best was yet to come. They agreed to make another tour. The band called it “The Hell Freezes Over Tour” (named for Henley’s recurring statement that the group would get back together “when hell freezes over”).
One of the first tour stops was at the United Center in Chicago. I had to go. One of my daughters announced that she had already gotten two tickets in one of the high balconies and it had cost a fortune. Well, sometimes it pays to have friends in the right places. My dermatologist, Kevin Pinski, shared with me that he was a friend of the producer of that event. Did I want some good seats? Well, I said yes and those four new seats were dead center on the floor in the third row.
But there were six of us! In order to be admitted to the floor seats you were given a white wrist band. After we sat in the four seats, we realized that there was an open seat next to us. Two of us slipped off our white bands and one of my daughters found the twosome, had them put on the bands and come join us. My youngest was seven and got the sixth seat, my lap.
The show was fantastic even though Joe Walsh stood almost off the stage, far away from the rest of the group. There was a rumor that in spite of the successful tour, all the members stayed in different hotels and rarely spoke. But soon again, the band was silent.
In 2001, Felder filed a lawsuit against the Eagles company, suing Henley and Frey as well, alleging wrongful termination. While the case was ultimately settled in 2007, the group was done. Frey was having some health problems, Walsh was still angry with the group, and Felder was gone. Four of the Eagles were set to receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2015, but due to Frey’s health, it was deferred. He then died on Jan. 18, 2016.
The band, with mostly replacements, including Frey’s son, Deacon, on guitar toured some, but with no real new hit songs. And just this last week, Deacon Frey announced he was also leaving the band.
The one special memory of my night seeing the Eagles live took place when my young daughter, sitting on my lap, asked, “Daddy, what’s that smell?” I responded that it was from something that they were teaching her in DARE classes not to do. Then from the stage came Don Henley on his mic; “Hey, Chicago. You smell great!” Ah, the Eagles to the end.
