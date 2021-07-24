Recently, I wrote of a Supreme Court decision on free speech that had also involved the non-spoken act of “giving someone the finger.”
As I was driving near Chicago a while ago, some crazy speeding driver was at first behind me, then next to me, and obviously wanted in the narrow space between my car and the one immediately in front of me. Unfortunately for the racing driver now next to me, the truck in that lane slowed and the car had to brake. While I still cannot imagine what I did wrong, he eventually sped up again and barely missed my front fender as he cut me off. As he completed this rather useless attempt to arrive another minute early from his Dan Ryan trip, he showed me his middle finger.
Many years ago while hitchhiking in Italy, a passing car ignored me and my companion as it sped by. No problem, but a young boy in the back seat shared with me that same middle finger. My English friend then replied, “Ah, the international symbol of ill will.” I cracked up. How true was the display of a single digit?
But why is it that we have names for fingers and even meanings for their single use? We all remember the two fingers spread apart and raised upward meaning victory. There is a story that Winston Churchill wanted to salute a gathering as World War II was about to start. So he gave the two-finger V salute as he ended his speech. Unfortunately, he made that V in a downward display. While most Americans would not find that untoward of such a political figure, in England that translated as “Up your bum”! I am sure some aide quickly educated the man.
As I often do, I decided the subject needed a bit more study. First, there is a uniquely human condition called Pentadactyly — the condition of having five fingers. While other species have that condition, we are the only species that has the capacity to talk about them. Then they are unique in size and shape, have nails at the end, and rather ugly knuckles in the middle.
Let’s first consider the thumb. The name comes from old English for the word “stout” or “thick.” In Latin, it is the pollex, meaning to be strong. While in Kurdish the name means “ram finger.” In some Native American languages, the thumb is called the “chief finger.”
Next is the index finger. This label comes from the finger’s use in pointing and comes from an earlier English word meaning “to show.” English speakers call it the forefinger as well, perhaps because of its position next to the important thumb. In early Anglo-Saxon times, this finger was known as the “shooting finger” as it was used to pull back the bowstring. It is also known as the “prayer finger” in the Middle East as it is specifically used in the practice of shahada or the profession of faith. One of the more humorous names is the “pot licker” and if you remember when mom let you clean up the frosting bowl after the cake was done, what finger did you use?
Next comes the finger of multiple uses, the “middle finger.” In various languages, it is called the “middle son” or “tall finger.” In Latin, it is known as the digitus impudicus, which is the shameless or lewd finger. Perhaps that is how it rose to fame. But some linguists believe it became the dark finger in that it is said to resemble a certain part of a man’s anatomy. Enough about the maligned finger.
The fourth finger is most commonly called the “ring finger” for the most logical reason. For a more illogical reason, one must go to the medieval belief that a nerve or artery ran from the ring finger directly to the heart. Thus the reason that led people to don rings on this romantic finger. In some cultures, it is called the “nameless finger” perhaps because it is adjacent to its lewd neighbor.
Finally, there is the smallest finger often called the “pinky” even though it isn’t any more pink than its four neighbors, but its name could have been borrowed from the Dutch. It is the runt of the litter and in some languages it is the “baby finger” or “last-born-daughter.” In Turkish, it is known as the “sparrow finger” after the distinctively diminutive flyer. The saddest name is the “orphan finger,” or the one left behind. The more humorous name is again in Latin, where it is called the “ear finger” probably due to its talent in removing wax from one’s ear.
The names have changed through culture and time. One must ponder the more immediate future to see if there will be new names. Think of all the new gadgets in our electronic lives. My cell phone only opens to my index finger prompt since I trained it with that digit in a new app. What finger uses the remote control on your TV? Perhaps that will become the “changer finger” or the “remote finger.” As we have more and more gadgets on our automobile, perhaps we can parallel park with one finger; thus, for many young drivers, it may be called the “miracle finger.” Who knows? But I believe at least that one use of the middle digit will not change.
Thanks go to that speeder who gave me a new column, and the Supreme Court for confirming its legality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.