Dennis MarekLocal columnist

I was struggling for a topic for the day before Christmas and was not coming up with a suitable subject. Then I went to a Christmas concert last Tuesday night, and it hit me right between the eyes. No politics, no court issues and no lawyer jokes.

My wife and I were invited to a concert put on by Edward Jones, one of our financial people, held in a church’s facility with an orchestra named The Hark Up Horns. What we didn’t expect was a crowd of more than 1,000 people in the church’s anteroom. The place was full to the rafters.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you