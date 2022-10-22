Time

Clocks may, however, “fall back” for the final time this November if legislators vote to make daylight saving time permanent and year around. If Congress passes the Sunshine Protection Act, DST would be all 12 months.

For most of us, we have had the summer evenings last longer due to something called daylight saving time for all of our lives. (No, by the way, it isn’t daylight savings time as so many of us say. There is no s on saving.) That fall change is about to occur this Nov. 6, and while I have been subject to those semi-annual changes almost all of my life, I really did not know the history of the hourly adjustment except that it started in World War I.

I also thought that it was for the benefit of agriculture, but have found that many farmers did not like the early start in the summer months anyway. It seems that cow milking does not gain any advantage as the cows are ready when they are ready, and it is based on the sun, not when a clock strikes a certain time. Also the early start finds a lot more dew on the ground as the farm work day begins. Never thought of that.

So when did this clock changing take place and why? DST was first implemented in the U.S. by the passage of the Standard Time Act of 1918. It was passed as a wartime measure for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours to a work day hoping to conserve energy resources. After the war, it stopped until its resumption during World War II.

