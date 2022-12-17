Paramount reopening

Domestic box office gross sales were $11.32 billion in 2019. Over the next two years, it dropped 76% even though 60% of theaters had reopened within six months. Revenue in 2020 was $2.09 billion, and it has only recovered to $5.99 billion in 2022 so far.

The movie industry has been a part of my life since birth. My uncle, David Bruce, started making movies in the late 1930s and was in 72 different films during his life. I could go to the Majestic Theater right across from my grandparents’ restaurant to catch him dueling with Errol Flynn or kissing some Hollywood beauty and then go have a snack at Grandma’s counter.

While I was never enthralled with acting, my cousin, Amanda McBroom, wrote songs for movies and acted in a few. My other cousin, Bruce, was a still photographer for years for the film industry.

When we moved to Clifton in 1951, I realized that The Aloha Theater was straight across the tracks, less than a block away. We all went there for 15 cents apiece. Popcorn was a dime, and life was good, unless we saw a movie like The Thing or The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Then I had to tear home across those tracks in mortal fear.

