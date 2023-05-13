emmett till

Emmett Till

 AP Photo/File

Dennis MarekLocal columnist

A number of years ago, I wrote of a gathering at the Kankakee Public Library and sponsored by the local NAACP that featured a speaker who was more than acquainted with the murder of Emmett Till in 1955. I saw that he was to speak, and as I rode up in the elevator we actually met for a moment. What followed in the next hour and a half more than familiarized me with this American tragedy.

For you who are less familiar with the name Emmett Till, I’ll repeat part of that story. Emmett was a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who traveled to Money, Miss., to visit relatives. As he and some new friends went into an all-white grocery store, it was alleged that he went behind the counter, grabbed the owner’s wife, Carolyn Bryant, who was just 21, made a few crude remarks, and then whistled at her and he left the store.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you