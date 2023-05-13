A number of years ago, I wrote of a gathering at the Kankakee Public Library and sponsored by the local NAACP that featured a speaker who was more than acquainted with the murder of Emmett Till in 1955. I saw that he was to speak, and as I rode up in the elevator we actually met for a moment. What followed in the next hour and a half more than familiarized me with this American tragedy.
For you who are less familiar with the name Emmett Till, I’ll repeat part of that story. Emmett was a 14-year-old boy from Chicago who traveled to Money, Miss., to visit relatives. As he and some new friends went into an all-white grocery store, it was alleged that he went behind the counter, grabbed the owner’s wife, Carolyn Bryant, who was just 21, made a few crude remarks, and then whistled at her and he left the store.
A few days later, Roy Bryant, Carolyn’s then husband, his half-brother, and at least one other person abducted Till from his relatives’ home in the middle of the night on Aug. 28, 1955. Till’s body was found three days later in the Tallahatchie River, weighted down with a cotton gin fan and tied to it with barbed wire. Till had been previously lynched and his body totally mutilated. Till’s mother held an open casket viewing in Chicago to allow the public to see what had been done to her son. Tens of thousands of people paid their respects, and the killing went on to garner international attention.
The speaker who came to Kankakee was actually in that relative’s home that night and was confronted in his bedroom. But after an identification was made with a flashlight, it was determined that he was not the boy. They then went to the next bedroom and found Till.
Mississippi officials charged Roy Bryant and a J.W. Milam with the murder. At the trial, Mrs. Bryant was called to testify regarding identification of Till, and she said that she had seen Till later but was very unspecific. In short order, an all-white jury found both defendants not guilty. Months later Look magazine published an account of the killing that it obtained from the two men. They both admitted beating Till and tossing him in the river. But with double jeopardy, they could not be retried.
Later Carolyn Bryant, now Donham, in an unpublished memoir, said the two men brought Till to her for identification. She first said that she had not made the identification and then later added that she was unaware that anything was going to happen to him.
Mrs. Bryant would later divorce Roy and remarry twice more, thus acquiring the name Donham.
The U.S. Department of Justice reopened the case in 2004 with the thought that it could bring charges against Donham based upon her assistance in the death of Till. But after three years they concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence to try her for a crime of abetting or manslaughter.
Then in 2007, for whatever reason, Donham agreed to an interview with author Timothy Tyson, who would later publish his book “The Blood of Emmett Till.” In his interview with Donham, she admitted that she lied about what Till had done in the store except for a whistle.
In 2017, the Department of Justice reopened the case once again in that Bryant/Donham had changed her previous account of the incident. But the DOJ again closed the case in 2021 without any trial. All that was said by the DOJ was that the state court testimony the woman gave in 1955 was the “subject of considerable doubt as to veracity, due to the inconsistencies and contradictions with other testimony.”
These contradictions included statements from other witnesses still living. In June of last year, a team searching the Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching found an unserved 1955 warrant charging the then Mrs. Bryant in the killing. A grand jury apparently declined to indict her on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter. So she was never charged with a crime, and the two men went to trial. Did she identify Till that night so her husband could kill him? We’ll never know for sure.
Last year, President Biden challenged his deep-South voters with the signing of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act culminating in the hopeful elimination of such horrendous acts. It is now a federal hate crime. The basis for such an act had been out there in American politics for almost a century without passing.
The reason that this awful case has once again made the headlines is that Carolyn Bryson Donham passed away this past April 27 in Louisiana. She was 88 years old. Emmett Till would have been 82. What kind of life she lived after Till’s death is anyone’s guess, but based on some of her statements later in life, she finally owned up to the part she played in this act. Both of the murderers have long since died. One can only hope which ultimate resting place any of the three of them now have.
No one has been satisfied with the outcome of that murder except perhaps for the 12 jurors who chose race over justice. Justice for Emmett and for his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, never came.
