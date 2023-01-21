As I was out for a walk as required by my wife and doctor, I met a magical fairy who said she would grant me one wish.
“I wish to live forever,” I said. “Sorry,” said the fairy, “That is the only wish that I am not allowed to grant.”
“Fine,” I said. “Then I want to die the day after Congress is filled with honest, hard-working bipartisan men and women who act only in the people’s best interests!”
“You’re a crafty little bastard,” the fairy replied.
I couldn’t go the whole week with nothing political, but here is the rest of the humor for those whose years are adding up.
Two guys grow up together but after college, one moves to Texas and the other to Michigan. They agree to meet every 10 years in Florida to play golf.
At age 32 they meet, finish their round of golf, and head for lunch.
“Where do you want to go?”
“Hooters.”
“Why Hooters?”
“They have those servers with fabulous builds and gorgeous legs.”
“You’re on.”
At age 42, they meet and play golf again.
“Where do you want to go for lunch?”
“Hooters.”
“Again? Why?”
“They have cold beer, big screen TVs, and side action on the games.”
“OK.”
At age 52 they meet and play again. “So where do you wanna go for lunch?”
“Hooters.”
“Why?”
“The food is pretty good and there’s plenty of close parking.”
“OK.”
At age 62 they meet again. After a round of golf, one says, “Where you wanna go?”
“Hooters.”
“Why?”
“Wings are half price, and the food isn’t too spicy.”
“Good choice.”
At 72 they meet again. Once again, after the round of golf, one says, “Where shall we go for lunch?”
“ Hooters.”
“Why?”
“They have handicapped parking spaces right by the door and they have senior discounts.”
“Great choice.”
At age 82 they meet and play again, but only nine holes this time. “Where should we go for lunch?”
“Hooters.”
“Why?”
“Because it might be fun to try someplace new.”
“OK. Let’s give it a try.”
Scary, right? In a lot of ways, as we age so many things start to change. Doctor visits become more frequent. We are told to watch our weight and to exercise. Back in the day, we went so hard that there was no need to exercise more. At least we have Medicare.
We also change where we live in many cases. Some move south or west. Some leave the city life for a rural calmness, but others leave all the requirements of a bigger home and find a condo in a more congested but safer environment.
No longer do the children come to us as often as we go to see them. And often in the afternoon, we ask ourselves, “Wasn’t there something I was supposed to do?” And there wasn’t.
I took a week off from the more serious and found some funny things about aging. But then again, aging isn’t all that funny at times. May we live a healthy and full life and stop spending too much time worrying about the world. Heck, we can’t make any significant changes with the world anyway, but we can be kind and generous as an influence to those who might be able to make some needed changes.
