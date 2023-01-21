As I was out for a walk as required by my wife and doctor, I met a magical fairy who said she would grant me one wish.

“I wish to live forever,” I said. “Sorry,” said the fairy, “That is the only wish that I am not allowed to grant.”

“Fine,” I said. “Then I want to die the day after Congress is filled with honest, hard-working bipartisan men and women who act only in the people’s best interests!”

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

