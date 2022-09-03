OK, so last week was a bit serious and critical. My readers don’t need that on a continuing basis. Here are some lighter and also informative things we are familiar with but have no idea where they came from.
In the 1400s, a new law in England limited cruelty to women. A man was prohibited from beating his spouse with a stick thicker than his thumb. Hence, “the rule of thumb.” Up the road in Scotland a new game was developed. It was called “Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden.” Hence the word golf entered our vocabulary.
OK, too much cruelty to our fairer sex. So Fred Flintstone and his wife, Wilma, were the first couple to ever be shown in the same bed on television.
In Shakespeare’s time, mattresses were secured to the frame with ropes. You pulled on the rope to tighten the mattress. Thus “Goodnight, sleep tight.”
In English pubs, ale is sold by pints and quarts such that when someone became rowdy, the bartender would yell, “Mind your pints and quarts.” It was later shortened to “Mind your p’s and q’s.”
Science now shows us that men can read smaller print than women, but women can hear much better. And hasn’t that been pointed out to us more than once.
Did you know that every day more money is printed for Monopoly than is printed in the U.S. Treasury? Or that Coca-Cola was originally green. I bet you also didn’t know that it is impossible to lick your own elbow.
The state with highest percentage of people walking to work is Alaska. Did you know that Africa is 28% wilderness, but North America is 38%? Or that the average number of people airborne over the U.S. at any given hour is 61,000. Perhaps that has increased even more post pandemic.
I never realized that each king in a deck of playing cards represents a king from history. Spades is King David, hearts is Charlemagne, clubs is Alexander the Great, and diamonds is Julius Caesar.
Even more amazing is after all the famous statues we have viewed with a rider on a horse, did you know that a rider on a horse with both front legs in the air, died in battle, but if one front leg is on the ground, he died of wounds sustained in a battle. Thus, a man on a horse with all four legs on the ground, died of natural causes.
My favorite mathematical fact: 111,111,111 x 111,111,111=12,345,678,987,654,321. Now that is amazing.
Did you know that only two people signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4? John Hancock and Charles Thomson. Most of the rest signed on Aug. 2, but the final signature wasn’t added for another five years.
The following is not a bunch of typos, but it proves that spelling is not as important as your English teacher said. Read this.
I cdnuoit blvelee taht I cluod aulacity usednatnrd waht I was rdanieg. The phanmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid is orevhwelinmg. Amzanig huh?
Now a quiz to show your spouse how smart you are
1. Half of all Americans live within 50 miles of what?
2. What is the most common name boat owners give to their boat?
3. If you were to spell out numbers starting with one and go forward with whole numbers, how far would you have to go before you found the letter A? (Don’t do this one literally, as it will wreck your weekend.)
4. What do bulletproof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laser printers have in common
5. What is the only food that doesn’t spoil?
Here are the answers.
1. Their birthplace
2. Obsession
3. One Thousand numbers, as the word thousand is the first with an A.
4. All were invented by women.
5. Honey
Now the most amazing percentage of all. On average, 75% of you have already tried to lick your elbow. Have a good weekend.
