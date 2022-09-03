OK, so last week was a bit serious and critical. My readers don’t need that on a continuing basis. Here are some lighter and also informative things we are familiar with but have no idea where they came from.

In the 1400s, a new law in England limited cruelty to women. A man was prohibited from beating his spouse with a stick thicker than his thumb. Hence, “the rule of thumb.” Up the road in Scotland a new game was developed. It was called “Gentlemen Only, Ladies Forbidden.” Hence the word golf entered our vocabulary.

OK, too much cruelty to our fairer sex. So Fred Flintstone and his wife, Wilma, were the first couple to ever be shown in the same bed on television.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

