SAFE-T Act hearings

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments Dec. 21 in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act. Chief Judge of the 21st Circuit Thomas Cunnington ruled in favor of the state’s attorneys.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

As some of us know, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed into law a bill passed by both houses of the Illinois General Assembly that would, among other things, drop the requirement of posting a cash bond while awaiting trial for many criminal offenses.

So, what is this SAFE-T Act that has so many people upset? Well, first of all, it has many facets besides cash bail, some of which have been long needed. One aspect requires all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025. This, as recent history has shown us with George Floyd, Rodney King, and most recently Tyre Nichols, has added protection for the arrestee, especially in cases of obvious abuse by police.

But it also gives another level of protection to the police officer who is forced to react to a violent situation and who later has been accused of abusive response.

Dennis Marek

