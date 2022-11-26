Recently the USA Today newspaper ran an article titled “An end to plea bargaining is critical for justice reform.” One author was a representative of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the other was a part of the Institute to End Mass Incarceration.
So, what is plea bargaining. It is simply the case where the prosecution and defense agree to plea of guilty to a crime rather than have a full trial to determine the guilt or innocence of the defendant. It can be as simple as having a speeder agree to pay a fine and attend a refresher auto safety class in exchange for no moving violation on his license. The defendant waives his right to a trial on the charge of speeding in order to avoid a conviction and a notch on his driver’s license. The state saves the expense and time of a trial.
Or it could be that a person charged with attempted murder agrees to plead guilty to a lesser charge of armed robbery or aggravated battery instead of standing trial where the potential penalty upon conviction is much more severe.
The writers allege that plea bargaining, “Lets courts incarcerate people for decades with little accountability.”
They insist that the power only lies with the prosecutor, as he or she is the one who can charge a defendant with a different or lesser crime. They believe that the prosecutor can negotiate an offer to pressure the defendant to take the deal. Even the sentence can be part of the agreement, although the final arrangement still must be approved by the judge.
The authors also allege that these negotiations lead to the problematic result of massive incarcerations. It is agreed that every single state of the union incarcerates more people per capita than virtually any other independent democracy on earth. The article also stresses that Black people are incarcerated at nearly five times the rate of white people.
Their final point is that our legislatures and courts have armed prosecutors with the power to determine the trajectory of people’s lives. Some states have made a part of any such agreement that the defendant also waives any right of appeal from the imposed sentence any time in the future.
I must agree that all the facts that they cite are probably correct. Prosecutors have the ultimate power to charge someone or refuse to, so charge regardless of the facts. America leads democracies with incarcerations and the Black inmate population dwarfs that of whites. But do we actually have more criminals roaming the streets? Let’s think about that.
We have recently changed our view of criminal cannabis and have agreed to release many inmates who were convicted or pleaded guilty to some level of possession and sale of certain products. Many foreign countries never had such laws for mere possession. But that does not apply to burglary, armed robbery, murder, kidnapping or extortion. These kinds of crimes have been crimes everywhere since the world had laws.
So, let’s talk about plea negotiation and the power of the prosecutor and if it leads to injustice and over population of our incarceration facilities. I was a public defender for 10 years and had cases ranging from murder, rape, armed robbery, burglary, and to more simple misdemeanors. No doubt, I was faced with such plea negotiations.
The initial offer of compromise always came from the prosecutor. Let’s take a small county like Iroquois in central Illinois. Prior to 1973, there was no public defender in the county. Local lawyers were forced to take cases whether they wanted to or whether they had any experience in criminal law. I am sure they wanted a plea, no trial, and back to their civil law practices in most cases.
When I became that county’s first public defender, I had a better understanding of criminal law and was more than ready to try cases. I wanted more experience. I am sure I cost that county a lot more trial expense in the 10 years I held that position. I was never comfortable pleading a client that I believed he didn’t do.
Why would a prosecutor want to offer such a deal? First, almost every office of prosecutors, be it state or federal, is overwhelmed with cases. They cannot take every case to a jury trial. The right of a speedy trial, in most cases, is within 120 days of arrest and incarceration.
This means that unless the defendant has requested some continuance, the case must be tried within that time or it is dismissed. That is an incredibly short time to prepare for a major criminal trial and is often the reason for the offer. Another reason to offer a deal is to get the bad guy to waive his right to trial and have some crime admitted and a punishment administered.
The fact is that 97% of the federal criminal cases were resolved the last few years by plea agreements. Only 3% challenged the charges and fought for their innocence.
A second reason for a prosecutor to make an offer of a less serious offense is that he or she senses problems with his or her case. Hesitant witnesses, questionable searches of a premise, or minimal evidence of the guilt of the defendant all count. In these cases, the offer is a less serious offense in exchange for a certainty that the bad guy gets some punished.
Well, you say, if these are such problems, the defendant can always refuse to take the deal and insist on trial. Of course, that is always true. If the defendants are provided with a decent defender who is not afraid of trying the case, then the fear of a trial is reduced. Defendants who take those deals have fear of the trial in most case because they are guilty.
Under our Constitution, every criminal defendant is provided an attorney even if he cannot afford one. Most public defenders are good at their jobs, as are the prosecutors. They can see the evidence, the odds of conviction and the truth or falsity of the defendant’s position. Then they can properly advise the defendant as to whether such an offer is legitimate under all circumstances and plainly what the odds of a conviction are. The defendant, and he alone can then make a decision.
We need plea bargaining for a number of reasons, as stated above. The high number of incarcerated prisoners might do with the fact that we have more crimes in our country, better authorities in apprehending wrongdoers, and probably stiffer laws to keep bad people away from us. It costs money to incarcerate, and our country has chosen criminal laws and penalties to deal with them.
In the Netherlands, you cannot get the death penalty or even a life sentence for murder. Their country, their rules. Right or wrong, our penalties are different and many lead to more incarceration, but hopefully all of this makes the general population safer. There is little lost and much gained with legitimate plea bargaining in our courts today.
