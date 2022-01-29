For those of us who are old enough to remember the 1960s with a clear mind, there are some striking similarities with present times. There were protests then and now. The age of the participants may be quite different, but the battle lines being drawn are not that different.
Then it was the military draft while today it is fighting a virus and a supposed fraudulent presidential election. As I was reading one of the most recent Supreme Court decisions, it occurred to me how far apart we are today, even within our highest court. That body recently ruled on the presidential proclamation requiring vaccination or clean testing for employers with more than 1,000 employees. The Supreme Court threw out that requirement by a vote of 6-3.
Factory workers stand cheek-to-cheek with each other on a daily basis. Office workers have desks only inches apart, clerks and cashiers must face the public and accept money or credit cards with unknown amounts of germs all the while facing the breath of unvaccinated and unmasked people. Not the Supremes. Those nine have required for themselves the very conditions that they have refused to enforce for us. The court has been effectively closed to outsiders since the start of the pandemic. Even now, when hearing oral arguments in person, the lawyers appearing, and even the court reporters and clerks, must test negative and be masked except when speaking. If a Justice is uncomfortable with these protocols, he or she can work remotely. In many ways, this is the court saying that they are just too important, but we aren’t.
OSHA provided guidelines for behavior and testing in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. Yet this Supreme Court insists, even with their own rigid protocols, that OSHA’s programs are unconstitutional and then the court blocked Biden’s administrative vaccine-or-test rule. The prohibition of the Biden administration for such safety has its proponents and opponents like so many of our issues in this country whether it be a fraudulent election, abortion, vaccination, storming the Capitol, or talking about Critical Race Theory. Can we be as far apart as we were 45 years ago?
Let’s take a step back to 1967. The country was every bit as divided over Vietnam as it is over vaccines and masks today. Let’s leave abortion, the election, CRT, and the Capitol alone for the moment. Young men were fighting and protesting not to be drafted, much like certain people today want relief from being vaccinated or even wearing masks. They believe that these rules, like the draft, were a violation of their freedoms.
In 1967, the draft could be avoided for health or religious reasons (or maybe alleging bone spurs). Muhammad Ali chose his religion and forfeited his crown as world champion, but he must have felt it was worth it. He gave up his job to enforce his rights. Some people today do follow a similar consequence and have chosen to give up a place on the police force, a job in a hospital, or a role as a school teacher. These people, like the ‘60s protesters, are sincere in their choices and accept the consequences.
In 1967, some protestors even gave up their citizenship and went to Canada. Not today’s anti-vaxxers. Most want the best of both worlds — no rules and “freedom.”
As a result of these two sides, we have a society today every bit as divided as 1967 America. I thought back to a 1967 protest song written by Stephen Stills and sung by the Buffalo Springfield called “For What It’s Worth.” Think of some of the words from that song:
There’s battle lines being drawn
And nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.
Young people speaking their minds
Are getting so much resistance from behind.
The next verse had me thinking of the refusal of so many to follow the law by storming the Capitol last January.
What a field day for the heat
A thousand people in the street
Singing songs and carryin’ signs
Mostly saying “hooray for our side.”
And the chorus goes like this.
It’s time we stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look what’s going down.
Yes, what’s going down. What’s going down is democracy, freedom, friendship, citizenship, and the holy American way of life. The discord and riots in 1967 led Stills to write that song. One might think that being sent to likely die in Vietnam is a much stronger reason to resist laws than a vaccination. But who am I to say?
I think we need a new song today. While the reasons for Stills writing that song were the believed abuses of the students and the young draftees, it is quite different from not wanting a shot in the arm.
Today, that song could be as well about the Capitol riot being an attempt to overthrow our form of government or the right to be free of vaccination, have an abortion, or mentioning CRT. While the draft was a hated requirement of all young men, the attempted overthrowing of a valid election went far beyond any ‘60s marches and is even more threatening to our very existence as a free country. While the vaccine issue created two polar-opposite views of our citizens, where does an American come up with a justification for overthrowing our government? Maybe both sides are wrong and nobody’s right.
Come on, Chris Stapleton or Reba, or James Taylor. Write us a song that can help heal us.
