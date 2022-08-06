I have always marveled at how the English language has developed over the years and what we now say is so different from what our grandparents said. Of course, much of our modern language comes from the current usage of devises and transmissions or equipment such as emails, texts and downloads.

But then I read an online (there is another new word) newsletter forwarded to me from my son-in-law, and it brought language to a completely new level. The article entitled “Where’s the Beef” and created by Marc Cenedella was too good not to share. Much of this article comes directly from Cenedella’s writing.

Let’s start with animal words. There are cows in the field but beef on our plates. Pigs become pork when served, and even deer transforms into venison. While we do have lamb chops, sheep otherwise becomes mutton.

