Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. He was 78.
In the past few months, I have attended several funerals, including my high school coach, mother-in-law, and, most recently, a very good friend of many decades. As I sat through the services, I thought about how each would be remembered, and for how long? I then thought about famous people and how they would be remembered, if at all.
Rock stars are mostly remembered for their songs, not their personalities. Of course, people like Elvis or John Lennon had so many diverse sides that mere songs do not scratch the surface. But a Buddy Holley or Mick Jagger might not have so many facets.
Movie stars will be remembered in most cases for certain movies in which they starred. They will not so often be remembered for their personal lives or contributions to the world’s good.
Poets and authors will be remembered for their written works and the meanings conveyed in those writings, but not so much for effects on humanity.
I was beginning to see that few people will be remembered for contributions made to the betterment of the world or even their communities. How sad.
So, then that brings us to those who have made huge changes in our worlds. The bottom line comes down to public figures and politicians. These are the people who have the press in their hands. Their missions are out there every day, for better or for worse. With the news media, internet, podcasts or Twitter, many people have become influential because of what they say and what we hear over and over, even if it is totally false.
How someone is now remembered is often only that which is laid out in public communications, not actual facts.
Let’s start at the top. Who of the past several presidents will be remembered for certain events? Nixon for his lying and cheating. Ford for his ultimate honesty that cost him re-election. Carter for his honesty but lack of knowledge of the world scene and D.C. Bush Sr., for a stable presidential period. Bush Jr. for his lack of leadership. Clinton for his scandal. Obama for his being the first black president and Obamacare. Biden? Well, we have to wait a bit. With both Houses, he could do a lot, but the inflation issue will be the albatross around his neck if we don‘t get it under control. I will skip one man for right now.
Then we have the others. Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered with dignity, grace and courage. Mother Theresa will leave memories of only the best accomplishments. Betty Ford for her lifetime devotion to health care. Edison for his knowledge and giving us inventions of ultimate use.
But how about the other Americans who ride only the badge of wealth? What are the benefits of acting like a spoiled brat? Or how does one feel important when he blasts off his own rockets charging millions for the ride? Or you buy Twitter and fire many of the longtime employees? If Musk died tomorrow, how would most remember him?
Then there is Donald. The hero of millions and the nemesis of more millions. Will he be remembered for some great law he got passed? I cannot remember that. Will he be remembered for closing the border to immigrants? Probably by those who tried everything to be a part of our country, but probably not by most Americans. How about the election fraud claims and the storming of the Capitol? Certainly, that will be remembered as one of the dumbest claims of election fraud and one of the worst acts of supposedly trying to save a democracy.
Sorry Donald, in spite of MAGA you never made America great again, quite the opposite. Will Trump be more remembered for his egomaniacal character, his move toward a revolution, and his unwillingness to accept the obvious?
At his funeral, will Trump’s family praise him for setting a positive example of how a man should treat people less rich than him? Would they blame his advisors like Giuliani or Roger Stone for his going off the rails with their advice? Perhaps if historians use Kellyanne Conway’s coined phrase “alternate facts,” he will come off a little better than awful in the history books.
Most of us leading a simpler life will only be remembered by family and some friends with some stories of our lives. And maybe that is just fine for us after the wake and burial. I sure think I would rather be forgotten than be remembered as the man who helped destroy democracy and most of our Constitution. And how about giving an example to Brazil to follow his path of alleging election fraud and then attempting to overthrow a government if you lose?
