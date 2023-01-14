Obit Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, died Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday. He was 78. 

 AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

In the past few months, I have attended several funerals, including my high school coach, mother-in-law, and, most recently, a very good friend of many decades. As I sat through the services, I thought about how each would be remembered, and for how long? I then thought about famous people and how they would be remembered, if at all.

Rock stars are mostly remembered for their songs, not their personalities. Of course, people like Elvis or John Lennon had so many diverse sides that mere songs do not scratch the surface. But a Buddy Holley or Mick Jagger might not have so many facets.

Movie stars will be remembered in most cases for certain movies in which they starred. They will not so often be remembered for their personal lives or contributions to the world’s good.

