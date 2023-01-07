In the past several days, American politics has taken more ugly turns. In Arizona, the Trump-endorsed TV anchor, Kari Lake, has filed suit on a set of facts she claimed amounted to election fraud, the election of the governor should be voided, and she should be the governor.
Her filing included as a defendant, Katie Hobbs, the governor-elect. Lake’s case has already been thrown out as factless. And Hobbs is going after Lake for the attorney fees she had to spend protecting herself. What a start to political peace for the coming year.
Then newly-elected New York U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican, is being asked to resign before he takes a seat for the lies he spread about his own background during his campaign. Claiming to be of Jewish descent, and that his family fled the Nazis by relocating to Brazil, has been shown to be a total lie.
The Jewish Coalition has told him that he is not welcome at any of their meetings. He is a Catholic, not Jewish. Then companies Goldman Sachs and Citicorp have both denied that he had ever worked for either of them, regardless of his claim in his work history. This before the new session has started!
Then we have the chaos in the Republican Party in the House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthy’s dream of being the leader of the House has taken a dark turn as well. At least half a dozen Republican representatives have said that they will not support him for such a position.
They are angry over several of his stated beliefs. One is that any bill that comes to the House from the Senate and is from a Republican senator who voted yes on the Omnibus government funding bill will “be dead on arrival in the House.” That along with other remarks may cause him to lose.
There were 222 Republicans and 212 Democrat representatives voting when the House convenes on Jan. 3. He needed 218 votes to win that position. Amazingly, the election to that position has never needed more than one vote to elect a Speaker. Perhaps there is a first for everything. (As of Thursday morning, a new speaker had yet to be chosen.)
And that is the way our governing bodies will start the new year and new sessions. Mired in all this will be political moves to determine who might run from each party for president in 2024. Recently there was a poll by USA Today, concerning what the people of America want in an ideal candidate for President. While the poll did not have a massive basis, what it determined was quite interesting. More than 60% said that they wanted neither Trump nor Biden to be a candidate.
The poll suggested the background of such an ideal candidate. More than 50% said he or she should be between 51 and 65 years of age. Of the rest, 25% said the person should be between 35 and 50. Only 8% said a candidate between 66 and 80 would work.
Biden will be 82 at the next inauguration while Trump would be 78. Another finding was that 55% volunteered that gender wouldn’t matter. When a preference was expressed, 28% said that the ideal candidate should be a man and 12% preferred a woman. But 50% of the Republicans stated that the ideal candidate would be male, while only 2% said a female. Bottom line among those voters with a preference: Men by 8-1 preferred a male president.
Then the poll talked about the geographical and party background of the ideal candidate. More than 57% said it did not matter where the candidate was from, but Republicans preferred the east and far west. Younger voters were the least committed to a party or geography. By more than 2 to 1, Americans want a president who compromises in order to get things done, rather than resting upon some prior principal.
In regard to political experience, Republicans preferred governors over senators, while the Democrats preferred the opposite. But the largest difference between the two parties was with regard to prior business experience. More than half the Democrats preferred a candidate with little business background, while 85% of Republicans said the ideal candidate would have a strong background in business.
Clearly this was favoring a candidate like Trump with his no prior political experience, but being a real-estate magnate.
Republicans polled 61% for having had a candidate who had served in the military. (That does not speak well for a man with bone spurs.) The Democrats had only 31% favoring a president who had served. Of course, now without compulsory military service, many men have not served, and few women. Overall, 31% said it didn’t matter.
As I look at those numbers I find myself not within either party. I do believe that a president should be less than 70 when he starts a first term. Whether he or she has a military background is no longer that important. Sure John F. Kennedy and George H.W. Bush had served in a major war and Dwight Eisenhower led one, but today, the issues of survival are so different from 1917 or 1939.
We are facing real dangers today from Russia and China with strong threats. A nuclear exchange is not the answer. I do not want a bullheaded ex-military president, but one who weighs the options before committing troops to a battle.
Political experience is vital. President Carter struggled with having never been in Washington before he was elected. D.C. is a totally different scene than Atlanta, even if he was the governor of Georgia. Political experience is quite necessary, but with it comes the old ways of government politics, old commitments and old solutions to problems. So it is a double-edged sword.
So as we look forward to the next two years under these findings, not Joe Biden, not Donald Trump and probably not our current Vice-President Kamala Harris. While President Obama made it as black, politically savvy and young candidate, he wasn’t a woman. I do not see the country ready to elect a black female yet. Sad but probably true. Hopefully that day will come, and soon.
So who does that leave? Ron DeSantis fills a lot of the bill, but who else? Who do the Democrats have? I still think the perfect deal between the two parties would be an agreement not to run Trump or Biden. If Trump were to be the candidate, then the Democrats may go with Biden to kick Donald’s ass again.
Time will tell. We may be quite surprised who surfaces in the next few years. After watching years of Madam Secretary, I vote for Elizabeth.
