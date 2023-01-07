APTOPIX Congress

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., is followed by reporters as he heads to the House Floor Tuesday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the past several days, American politics has taken more ugly turns. In Arizona, the Trump-endorsed TV anchor, Kari Lake, has filed suit on a set of facts she claimed amounted to election fraud, the election of the governor should be voided, and she should be the governor.

Her filing included as a defendant, Katie Hobbs, the governor-elect. Lake’s case has already been thrown out as factless. And Hobbs is going after Lake for the attorney fees she had to spend protecting herself. What a start to political peace for the coming year.

Then newly-elected New York U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican, is being asked to resign before he takes a seat for the lies he spread about his own background during his campaign. Claiming to be of Jewish descent, and that his family fled the Nazis by relocating to Brazil, has been shown to be a total lie.

