As many of my readers know, I am well past middle-age. As I thought about the years that have trickled on, I have contemplated the changes in my life and what we now have versus what we have lost. In the 1950s, our parents carefully guided us through those early years of our lives.
We all feared the USSR and would they nuke us while we were in school. We feared communists, blizzards, fellow delinquent teenagers and drunk drivers. Then we were told how dangerous the music and dancing of Elvis was to our psyche.
And we survived. We went to school, learned trades and professions. Then we married and had children of our own. None of my kids could understand that I didn’t even see a TV until I was 5, and we didn’t have one until I was 8. I told them stories of how big our one computer was when I was in the U.S. Air Force. It took up a complete room. The air was kept at 60 degrees, and we wore white coats in that room. Now a much more powerful one can rest on your lap.
Now we see a repeated commercial where a man is helping young people not turn into their parents. Good luck with that one. We will be our parents in so many ways, be it honesty, thoughts on discipline, the importance of money versus comfort in who you are, our religious beliefs and so many more ways.
These traits will almost always follow us as we educate and raise our children. Certain values in life will reemerge as we pass on our knowledge of life to our next generation.
Well, you say, that isn’t so true anymore. And I must agree to some extent. Each generation will have physical things that weren’t there in the prior generation. In my case TV. In my children’s, young lives, a computer, and my grandchildren, the cell phone and social media.
These changes bother us older folks as we see losses in our grandchildren over whom we have no control. No longer do the kids sit and talk in person. No longer do they write a “pen pal” a letter. These times are gone. We see more and more people working from home. Lost is the social interplay at the office, the bank, the local grain elevator or, to some extent, school.
Then I think of the physical items we had and how we made reference to them in our everyday speech. Our children and grandchildren must chuckle when we use the term “dialing” someone up, or use phrases such as “stuck like a broken record” when someone is repeating himself. What the heck does that mean, Papa? Of course, this makes no sense to someone born after LP records, cassettes and 8-tracks.
What should we do then for that younger generation whether it be as a parent or a grandparent? Should we talk about the dangers of the stock market or crypto currencies? Or do we leave that to someone of their own generation? At the risk of being “eccentric” or totally over-the-hill, I still do give occasional advice that may well have come from my parents.
A British psychologist once wrote a paper saying that on average all of us carry forward 20 to 30 traits from our parents. Of course, some are not so pretty and should be discarded, but some should live on past us to our offspring.
I remember my father talking about being able to trust someone. He claimed that while it could take months in a business arrangement, he could tell someone’s honesty merely playing 18 holes of golf with someone for even a small wager. Does he count all his stokes? Does he bump the ball when he has a poor lie?
Interestingly, I do count my strokes correctly and do not bump my ball. I remember his teachings in that strange way about honesty. Maybe he is watching me from above.
My mother taught me kindness, precision and even language. By the dinner table was a dictionary, and I cannot tell you how many times I was told during a meal to take that book and look up something.
My parents made me a very cautious investor. If one can live comfortably with what he or she earns, is there a need to endanger that comfort with risk for some big gain. I believe that most people who gamble are seeking some need to fulfill, be it the lottery or at a casino. I was not to have that need.
I hear of some of these professional golfers who owe millions to various casinos. Are they that bad at math when they are dealt cards in a game of 21? Sure, skill can help, but the odds are in favor of the house — always. Both my parents and grandfather talked to me about gambling. One-on-one poker was OK because all had an even chance and skill made a difference.
Try and think of what you learned from our parents. What are those 20 or 30 traits? And do you follow those advices, and if you don’t, has the non-following brought you a richer or better life?
I think I followed the honesty bit, the careful investment advice and the prudence of education. I must admit that I bought a few Elvis records and have been in a casino a few times, but all-in-all I followed most of those early lessons. I do still try to call my kids rather than text and will continue. There is something in a voice that doesn’t come through the internet.
