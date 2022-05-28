As we went through the early grades in school, we often read of famous men and women who had invented machines, theories or even drugs in medicine. We knew of Edison and his light bulb, Eli Whitney with his cotton gin, Madam Curie and her radioactive experiments and even Alexander Fleming with penicillin.
So what is the definition of an inventor? Simply, it is someone who is the first to think of or make something new.
Perhaps some kids dreamed of inventing something on their own, but, in my case, I would study what was present and then apply it. This was true whether it was English grammar, spelling, geometry and even later, law. I wasn’t driven to find new and different things that did not exist yet. Just perfect the use of those known things.
That is one way to approach life. But without the inventor, we would have nothing really new, only improved old things.
Last week, I was sent a copy of the Kankakee Community College commencement address given by none other than Dr. Larry Huffman, a former president of KCC. His presentation was most inspiring as his topic was, “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the ways things turn out.”
Is that not true?
I read that address along with my recent thoughts on inventions and inventors. With his permission, I will share some of his examples about not only having the imagination to invent but also the persistence to achieve those objectives.
His first example was that of Spencer Silver and Art Fry. Never heard of them, right? Well let me tell you, we use their invention a lot more than Eli’s cotton gin. Silver was a lab scientist with 3M Company with the goal of making a better adhesive. His task was to make a sticky substance that could separate easily. He created such a substance but with no apparent commercial value.
A fellow employee who was not working in that project was frustrated with small pieces of paper used to mark the selected songs for his church choir. Fry, having attended a seminar where Silver had spoken, joined him with the product development. Can you guess? First called Press n’ Peel, this became the master product of 3M: Post-It notes.
Huffman also mentioned that I should look up a woman named Vesta Stoudt. I had never heard of her, but Wikipedia sure did. During World War II, Stoudt worked in an ordnance plant helping pack boxes of cartridges to be sent to our troops in Europe. Two of her sons were there fighting the Germans. The cartridges were packed in boxes which were then taped and waxed to keep them waterproof.
The boxes were sealed with paper tape with a tab left loose so it could be pulled to open the ammo box. The problem was that the tape was not strong enough and frequently came apart in transit or when the soldiers tried to open them, the cartridges went everywhere.
Stoudt came up with a solution. Use a strong cloth-based waterproof tape using duck down material. She raised the issue with her employer, but the suggestion went nowhere. In frustration, she wrote directly to President Franklin Roosevelt. She told him how she suggested the tape be made, but the government inspectors wouldn’t change. She mentioned her sons were recipients of this ammo, and they shouldn’t be let down.
Roosevelt sent the letter to the War Production Board and, within weeks, she received a letter that her idea was being fully considered and that her idea was “of exceptional merit.” The task was passed to Johnson & Johnson who had experience in making surgical adhesive tape.
They made the tape calling it “duck tape” because it was waterproof like a duck and contained cotton duck fabric. Somewhere down the line, the name got modified. Yes, she pressured the government to make Duct Tape.
Huffman’s other example of the will to invent and persist, concerned a man named Norman Larsen, a co-founder of Rocket Chemical Company. He was working on developing a product that would prevent rust and metal corrosion. He started in the early 1950s and understood that the product would need to be capable of displacing water so that rust could not form.
After 39 failed attempts, he finally succeeded in achieving the desired result that displaced water. Because of the long history of attempts and failures, he so named his successful product. Can you guess? Water displacement 40 times? Well, WD-40 of course. Where would the American garage be without his invention?
As I said, I often read articles and then research the subject further to write an article. This time, however, it was laid out right in front of me. I want to thank Huffman for sharing his commencement speech and letting me borrow heavily from it.
And to the graduates who heard that speech, pay attention to his theme. Those who succeed deserve the success. But, in many cases, what turned out best happens to those who made the best of the way things turned out. I’m going to put a Post-It on my WD-40 with some duct tape, giving thanks to inventors.
