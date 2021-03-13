Starting last spring, we all began watching the news more and more. The presidential race and the pandemic were neck and neck for coverage. We, of course, were watching all this on television. While my wife and I use the internet, neither of us are on Facebook, nor do we tune in to podcasts.
I know. We are the OFs, but remember how we were raised. News was on at 6 and 10, each for half an hour. National news was Walter Cronkite. Not counting commercials, he had less than 30 minutes to tell us all there was to hear about on the national scene. At 10, we listened to WGN or one of the Chicago news stations. Again it was half an hour. While it was rapid pace to get in so much in such a short time, there was not any time for their opinions. Only the facts, ma’am, as Sgt. Friday would say.
So what has happened? How did certain networks allow more time for the “news”? It was Ted Turner and his Atlanta-based station changing ideas on broadcasting. It started with cable on TV, not just the radio, newspapers and what stations one could get with an antenna.
Cable news was monumental, but more for economics and ratings. This new type of presentation was welcomed by America. Soon there was 24 hours per day of news coverage. But they ran out of material. So, they had time for their opinions on the various news items. A totally novel approach, as compared to prior news shows. Soon, there was more opinion than news.
Turner branched out with new shows on his novel network, the most different, CNN. The anchors searched for topics to fill the voids. What better field than politics? Long shows had more commercials and, therefore, provided more money coming in. CNN was the sole participant for a while, but the other stations didn’t sit on their hands very long.
The first real competitor of CNN was FOX. The two battled for notoriety and for the advertising dollars. Before long, two opposing views on politics arose. The war was on.
While the battle did not start with Barack Obama or George W. Bush, and certainly not just with Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Programming did not limit itself to the national politics but every state, governor and legislature was fair game nationally. The original content was not just politics, but virtually every issue that might have two or more sides.
Think of the lack of unity in our country when one side watches FOX and the other CNN. In the last year, it is hard to believe they were both reporting on the same political race. FOX would rant on with its denials of certain happenings. CNN had almost always the opposite view. But every misstep on the pandemic, and every misstatement of the president was opinioned to death to fill the void. Unfortunately, I would bet that if avid FOX viewers and avid CNN viewers were asked, neither side would watch the competing network.
After months of such badgering by these broadcasters, I chose to watch both networks some of the time and to watch NBC, CBS and ABC news just to try to get a middle-of-the-road picture. But I would guess that I am in the minority by far. I think the majority of Americans chose their side and would not listen to the other side. And that is how we voted.
It would appear that, over time, the force of a published and printed newspaper will be history. Cable TV and the internet will soon rule the minds of the vast majority of our potential voters. But is that good or bad? If you read something in a printed form, you can go back and refresh. Is that really what was said? If it is cable or many a podcast, it is gone. Refreshing is seldom an option.
So what is the answer for news-hungry Americans? I am not sure that I am smart enough to answer that. My searching for the “true” news is pretty old-fashioned compared to a 30-year-old. When I grew up in little Clifton, we had one TV. We lived right next to the Illinois Central Railroad tracks. There were no remote controls yet. So, when the freight train went past at 20 mph, it was my job to get up and turn up the volume until it was gone. Sure, we could somewhat change channels with our antenna reception. ABC, NBC, CBS or WGN. That was it, but I do not remember struggling to find something to watch. Now we have hundreds of channels and get frustrated when none interest us.
Then, think of the cost. Reception was a one-time charge of purchasing and installing an antenna. Then it was all free. What we spend today on our collection of channels would cause a heart attack to those from the 1950s.
Surely we are stuck with numerous channels and 24/7 news stations, but we give the broadcasters just too much time to shape our citizens with their view of the news. They try to eliminate thinking on the part of the listener. Some advice would be to not listen to only a single provider. Even though you may be angered when one of the anchors gives an opposing view to what you want to believe, how can it hurt you to listen to the other side? I would say other local columnists and I generally give you both sides of many issues. Read them all and then think for yourself. But, most of all, think.
