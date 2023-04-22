Remember the old days when you needed to go from a familiar location such as home to some other place fairly far away? Well you took out a map, found the location and tried to see what roads you would take to arrive at the site. You also looked to see if the lines of highways were black, red, blue or sometimes dashes, indicating the road quality.
When you tried to estimate how long it would take, you were at a bit of a loss. You could calculate the miles and try dividing from some presumed average speed, but that was about it.
We all did it, and we eventually arrived. Sometimes we needed to find a friendly gas station and supplement our knowledge and data by asking a simple question, “Where the heck is …”
But that is all ancient history. We have the GPS system now in vehicles, lap tops and our phones. Our highways are numbered and clearly marked since the development of the Interstate Highway System. The GPS can even show us the mileage, the overall time and even a suggested arrival time.
Well, perhaps that is not all true all the time. This came to bear as we plotted a travel from Saugatuck, Mich., to Fort Campbell, Ky., to attend a nephew’s retirement from the Army last week. We had a map, two phones and a GPS in our 2015 Toyota Highlander. How could we miss?
We first studied the map and while we couldn’t actually find Fort Campbell, we could determine that it was on the Kentucky-Tennessee border just north of Clarksville, Tenn. Remember “The Last Train to Clarksville”? Well, OK, I am a bit older than most.
It was pretty clear from the map that we needed to go through Indianapolis, then southwest to Evansville, Ind., and then straight south. We had a plan.
We got in the car and programmed the car’s GPS for Clarksville, but without a particular address since we were really stopping short of that at the Fort. The GPS gave us the time of over 8 hours which seemed a bit long from what we had been thinking. As we looked at the map the GPS had laid out, it had us going west almost to Illinois to get on Interstate 65. That just seemed wrong for the best way to Indianapolis. So I picked up my phone and asked it for the fastest way to Indianapolis. It showed three choices, and the I-65 way was the slowest by half an hour. It seems that some GPS settings want interstates any time it is an option.
We ignored the car and went with my phone. Pretty soon the car caught up and agreed that we could get to Indy in much less time. But after a few miles, it showed us traveling through unmarked areas rather than on a road, while my phone clearly showed we were on a highway. It sees that several by-passes around cities were new to the car GPS.
We ended up on the north side of Indy and found the circular by-pass I-465 available as a way to not go through the center of a city. But again there was a fight between the two GPS choices clockwise or counterclockwise. We went with the car on this one and decided to plot a course to Evansville as this appeared the smart way on the good old Rand-McNally.
Then we found an Interstate I-69 leading to Bloomington, Ind., and on to the north of Evansville. But both GPS’s had the interstate stopping before getting to Kentucky.
We went through Evansville and crossed the Ohio River. Then what reappeared was again I-69. Seems that this is so new that they haven’t, or won’t, built a bridge for a way straight through for I-69. This intestate is apparently quite new. It has almost no service along the way yet and minimal truck traffic. What a breeze if you don’t need gas or whatever.
As we approached Hopkinsville, Ky., we again lost I-69 but by studying the atlas, I could see that it turned sharply west before petering out near Union City, Tenn. And we needed to go straight south. It looks as though there are future plans for that route, just not yet. I had looked to see if there was any construction further up the Ohio River as we crossed, but could not see anything.
We weren’t done with the modern age of travel. As we approached the signage for Fort Campbell, my wife went to her phone as her nephew had sent a text with an Apple map with Drop Points. I wasn’t really familiar with the app, but as she pushed on the red pin, a new map appeared with specific directions for that location. Actually he has four drop pins, the front gate, the building for the ceremony, their home, and where we would have dinner later that evening.
The ceremony was quite impressive in a building used for a part of the Special Forces and Green Berets. A sad point is that two days later, this same building was to be used for a ceremony honoring the nine Army men killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago quite near Fort Campbell.
While I had been on many Air Force bases, this was my first one for the Army. I had forgotten how huge these bases are, and all the various parts of our defense they fill. Our nephew was a parachute specialist, from packing chutes for air crew to personally making high-altitude jumps for experimental chutes. His post-Army career is even more interesting. He is on his way to Cape Canaveral to assist in the design and maintenance of the parachutes used on the missiles and spacecraft being launched there.
The drive home was a breeze. We knew which devise to use and when. Plus we used those older versions of navigation, common sense and memory. But we will always have some devise with us. Maybe a newer car would find more agreement with the two phone menus. I referred to the two GPS voices as women since they both have feminine voices, but I was quickly corrected by my wife. Siri is apparently non-sexual.
