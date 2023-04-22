map of indiana

Remember the old days when you needed to go from a familiar location such as home to some other place fairly far away? Well you took out a map, found the location and tried to see what roads you would take to arrive at the site. You also looked to see if the lines of highways were black, red, blue or sometimes dashes, indicating the road quality.

When you tried to estimate how long it would take, you were at a bit of a loss. You could calculate the miles and try dividing from some presumed average speed, but that was about it.

We all did it, and we eventually arrived. Sometimes we needed to find a friendly gas station and supplement our knowledge and data by asking a simple question, “Where the heck is …”

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you