With all that has been happening in our country these last few weeks, I have a hard time accepting it all, understanding it and choosing sides. The first is the indictment of Trump. I have no problem with a jury deciding whether he violated the laws of American security. Listening to his own voice at least makes it a jury question. I say that, but a judge he appointed will be presiding, so at the close of the government’s case, she could direct a finding of not guilty and it wouldn’t even go to the jury.

Another question is that with all the divided politics in our country today, could they find 12 truly disinterested people to act as jurors? If there is one Trump fan that stays on the panel after voir dire, that would be enough to hang the jury anyway. So good luck to both sides, and let the drama play out.

Of course, there is one more quite interesting question. Let’s say he is convicted of some or all of the charges, and he then appeals. That appellate process could take quite a while and would most likely run into the next presidential term. Let’s say that he runs and is elected, can he then just pardon himself, and it is over?

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

