With planting in Illinois only a few weeks away, I thought about my days back in Clifton watching the men head into the fields to commence a most important time of their lives. While times have changed, farming has always relied on folk wisdom.
But the old-world thinking that all a farmer needs are various tools, good seed, a reliable tractor, and the best of weather, is no longer enough. Twenty-first century farming needs a lot more than generational knowledge. Today’s farmer must be willing to learn and adapt to a continuously growing body of technology and available information.
I was reading an article in a farm-oriented monthly magazine in my doctor’s office recently and had to laugh. It was about the writer getting started in the 1950s on his father’s farm. His sole concern was when he got to drive the tractor. The writer was from South Dakota and eyed his father’s John Deere B as a mighty steed, waiting for its newest horseman.
The similarity to his story and my youth seemed to follow a scenario — the first tractor drives by oneself.
The rules, however, were quite different. We had moved to our farm, although on the edge of Clifton and only two blocks from the post office, in 1951.
I was 8 and in complete awe of life in a town so devoted to farming. Along with our house, my folks had bought 70 tillable acres. Of course being a professional photographer, Dad had few tools and no equipment available to farm the acreage, let alone the knowledge. Thus came the neighboring farmer, Harry Meier, with equipment and the desire to farm these adjoining acres.
Yes, he had a John Deere B as one of his tractors. I watched that tractor with envy. It seemed so big and powerful in spite of having its front wheels only inches apart. Would I be able to drive that monster some day?
In the article that I was reading, the rules to drive a tractor were quite simple. If you could start it, you could drive it. But on that tractor, you started it by turning on the gas, setting the choke lever, so far so good, but then came the hard part. You had to grab the flywheel and turn it over and over until the engine fired up.
The young man in the article did not have the strength to accomplish this final task and had to watch his dad drive that beautiful machine all the time, even though he probably could have driven a started tractor to the various tasks. But no. This was the rule.
Time after time he failed, until he was 11. After several times trying to spin the flywheel, he spit on his hands, as he had seen his father do, and spun the wheel hard enough for a victory. His driving days had begun.
In my case, there was a blessing of kindness. Mr. Meier’s tractor also had no starter, but the rule was not in place. At age 10, I was shown how to drive this beautiful beast. Well, sort of. It had a hand clutch that engaged with a simple push forward. It had a lever that increased and decreased its speed. But what I didn’t know was that there were several gears, each permitting the tractor to go faster. I was not shown how to change gears.
For the entire first year of driving and bringing in wagon loads of corn and oats, I drove only in first gear, a mere crawl, but as safe as one can be.
So the trade was the strength of starting this tractor with full privileges, to having someone start it for me but merely crawling from the field to the corn crib. Probably a very safe set of rules for both the young driver and the rest of the people and buildings around him.
But then I began to think of the 10-year-old wanting to drive his first tractor today. Just think of the display of instruments in front of him or her. Perhaps the biggest change again comes from the broadband internet.
This unheard of device in the 1950s is the driving force of the majority of new innovations. This man who wrote the article was driving his Deere in South Dakota, one of the many rural areas that are suffering with the lack of available internet connections. Providing these remote areas access is one of President Biden’s goals in his huge financial plans.
With these modern changes in farming, besides driving down the field with GPS, there comes increased yields, at the same time cutting costs and waste, and making the farming business more profitable and sustainable.
When I look at the technology farmers and ranchers are utilizing today, it is clear that this leads to an increased ability to provide access to affordable food. Clearly having access to rural broadband is not a luxury but a necessity for these rural farmers in order to implement the technology that is now available and will let them compete.
By the way, I did learn to shift gears in that old John Deere and never hit anything.
A thanks to Harry for his trust and in helping my ability to grow. I still love John Deeres.
