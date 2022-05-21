Those words were told to me by none other than the Daily Journal’s celebrated editor Phil Angelo as I started my journey into editorial and op-ed journalism some 11 years ago. I wondered why this was such a taboo topic when there were so many other incendiary topics that seemed to be written about.
Phil explained to me that there were certain issues in this world that there never would be agreement about, but the leading issue was abortion. No matter what one wrote, the pros and cons would never agree and taking one side or the other was pointless. I have followed his advice.
Well, this past couple of weeks have brought out more discussion about this topic than we have had for 49 years. That was when Roe v. Wade was decided. In that decision, the United States Supreme Court established a constitutional right to abortion, transforming the basic experience of being a woman.
But true to my word to Mr. Angelo, this is not about abortion but the rulings made by this ultimate court, the side effects of such a ruling and the reaction America has had to this illegal release of a proposed opinion.
First, let’s ponder the leak of such a controversial draft of an opinion. Certainly to have such a draft presumes that there are at least five justices willing to support its opinion. If not, then one of the other justices would have been the author. However, before a final draft is agreed upon, there may be many modifications in the language, and a deciding justice could change his or her mind. The early release is a travesty regardless of one’s side in the ongoing debate on abortion, and the offender should be punished.
To me, the most disgusting thing is not the protests going on in front of the court itself, but that these protesters or supporters literally are going to the private homes of justices. Perhaps not as bad as the attack on the Capitol, but these actions are darn scary to these nine men and women who have agreed to serve our country.
Probably the second most disgusting is that fact that two justices, in their Senate hearings, stated that they believed in the sanctity of prior rulings, yet these two are most likely two who make the majority in the draft opinion. This means that they said what they thought would get them the job regardless of the truth of the testimony. Just not right.
While one side points out that the law on abortion rights was already decided and asks how this court can some 50 years later undo what was already decided? Quite apparently a future court can undo that which has gone on before. The most famous example is the ruling in which the term “separate but equal” was held not to be equal at all.
In Plessy v. Ferguson, decided in 1896, the Supreme Court had held that having racially segregated public schools was acceptable as long as the education system was equal in both schools. In spite of this precedent, the Warren Court found that such a standard was not only un-American but also a clear violation of the equal rights guaranteed by our Constitution. The Plessy case was overturned in 1954 by Brown v. Board of Education.
If we study what the effects of such a reversal had outside of the principal issue, the answer is really none. Those who were denied equal education were as old as 70. Such a reversal did not help them directly, but only the future students.
Additionally, there were really no side effects from the reversal, other than schools redistricting and commingling minority student in all-white schools. The same was true with the admission of the first African-American student into “Ole Miss” as those minority students who had been denied admission were long past any relief.
But what about the side issues in reversing an opinion such as Roe? Certainly the composition of the court has changed radically with the death of Justice Ginsberg. The issue of abortion has been raised dozens of times since Roe was made the law, but it has withstood the test of time regardless of the composition of the court, and which president appointed new justices. Does this mean that if the liberal side of the court were to get a couple of more seats that Roe could again arise and be returned to its former precedent?
That is an important thought. Then again, when one looks at the average age of our justices, they are ancient compared to the general population.
Since more than 60% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal, does that hint at a future changing legality will be from Roe to non-Roe and back to Roe?
Time will tell.
The other issue raised by the release of the draft opinion, regardless of how or by whom, is the impact it could have on the upcoming fall elections and even pending primaries. Fundraising to various pro-abortion groups has seen an incredible uptick.
The Senate brought forth a proposed federal law that would make abortion legal by law rather than court decree. It failed by one vote as one Democrat decided to side with the 50 Republicans. Was the vote brought by the Democrats, knowing that they didn’t have the votes but to merely name the senators opposed to abortion to let the voters know who is pro and who is anti-abortion?
This is a most interesting time, regardless which side of the fence one is on. The final Supreme Court opinion most likely will come out before the fall elections, and we will just have to wait to see the ultimate fallout if any.
Still good advice, Phil.
