As I listen to the news of Ukraine, I am a bit confused. Here is a country that for the most part wants to be away from Russia. But wait. The southeastern portion is loaded with Russians who are leaving the country and seeking shelter in Russia! If some of the press is to be believed, what is that about?
Then again, regardless of one’s politics, is America doing the right thing? According to Putin, he is protecting his country from the West. If Ukraine is admitted into NATO, will the West then move in troops, missiles, and forces that will directly affect Russia. Those armaments will be right next door.
Right next door. Hmmm. Seems that America was faced with a similar problem in the early 1960s. Castro had become the leader of Cuba, and his newest best friend was Nikita Khrushchev, the head of the dreaded Soviet Union. U-2 airplanes flying secretly over Cuba discovered a newly created missile base there, only 90 miles away from our country. President Jack Kennedy found this threat of possible nuclear weapons with the capacity to be armed with nuclear warheads right next to our country to be unacceptable. The intelligence community did not believe that the nuclear parts of the missiles were there yet. But it was time to act, at first with much saber-rattling.
This wasn’t America’s first attempt to overthrow the plans and the country of Fidel Castro. Prior to all this, the CIA and the U.S. military had quickly trained displaced Cubans into a fighting force with the plan to invade Cuba and overthrow this Communist leader. These forces, trained by Americans, but without any Americans as part of the invading army, attempted to invade Cuba at a place known later as the Bay of Pigs. What followed was a disaster. Kennedy called off any American troops from aiding these struggling Cuban troops and they were decimated on the shores of their former country. What led to the decision not to assist was never fully explained by any administration.
During this time of traded barbs about the existence of the missile base, the intelligence community realized that there were Soviet ships heading to Cuba with what was believed to be the missing nuclear warheads. A decision of immense risk was made to create a blockade by our Navy to stop these ships north of Cuba, on the high seas. Both countries could have exchanged nuclear bombs that day, but Khrushchev withdrew his ships. Obviously, there were very secret discussions between the heads of state. Khrushchev eventually got what he wanted, the withdrawal of American nuclear missiles from Eastern Europe that had directly threatened the Soviet Union, and the USSR agreed to withdraw all missiles from Cuba, giving the Americans some safety. There was semi-serious debate by some politicians that to be killed by a nuclear bomb from Cuba wasn’t all that different than being killed by one being launched from Moscow.
So, one side could argue that what Putin is doing with regard to Ukraine is exactly what JFK was attempting to do with the invasion of Cuba with trained rebels. Perhaps this is more forward with the Russians having their own troops ready to engage, but the reasons might be the same. No nuclear missiles right next to our border.
On a side note, that many did not know until JFK’s Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara revealed in one of his books, was the belief that there were not yet nuclear warheads in Cuba when JFK ordered the blockage, was totally false. Cuba had already had some with the ability to hit Washington, D.C., New York, and even Chicago. Yet Khrushchev did blink. In spite of the error in judgment by America, Khrushchev turned those boats around and a nuclear confrontation was avoided. It has been reported that Castro had contacted Khrushchev when he learned of the blockade and in his own language told Khrushchev “to nuke the bastards.” Common sense won out.
There is no doubt that the USSR did get the relief that it wanted and felt that it needed, to get our nuclear weapons out of Khrushchev’s side. He won, and we won.
So why can’t that happen today? Why can’t we agree that Ukraine will not be brought into NATO, and Putin will remove his troops and leave Ukraine to be its own country? Isn’t that real diplomacy, much like what we did in the Cuban Missile Crisis?
An added thought if no such agreement is reached: As I spent hours on end with Wally Pieszka in order to write our book, “The Ultimate Survivor,” I was brought face-to-face with what it was like for this 17-year-old, peacefully living in rural Poland, to be invaded by Germany and have his country held captive for the next six years. More than that, he was forced to work at and observe the happenings at Auschwitz, and then was drafted and forced to fight for Germany against the Russians in Stalingrad.
Much of Wally’s family still lives in the area of his birth. I wonder what they are feeling? After all, right next door to Ukraine is Poland, and that was another pearl that the Soviet Union lost in the 1990s. What if they want it back? Where does it end?
Anyone want to be the president and make the decisions when on the other side is a man such as Putin? Perhaps we should follow the world opinion and not just our own this time.
