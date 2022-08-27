I was a lifelong Republican. My great-uncle was a Republican and president of the Illinois Senate for years. I voted Republican every presidential race until Obama was on the ticket. I supported Republican governors, state representatives and senators. But then it all changed.

All of a sudden, my Republican ideas were no longer the ideas of the top Republican party members, be it Trump, Florida’s DeSantis, or Texas’s Greg Abbott. I found Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger daring and brave with old Republican morality. But my ideals were apparently no longer Republican ideals in the national sense. Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four lost in their primaries and four decided not to even run. I guess I was not a RINO but a Never Trump Republican. I had no party.

The Democrats are far too liberal in my view, but what choice did I have in 2020? We are now seeing the truth about a President with his hate and lack of leadership. Sure, he has his group who will back him right into the penitentiary. No truth will ever convince them otherwise.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you