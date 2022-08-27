I was a lifelong Republican. My great-uncle was a Republican and president of the Illinois Senate for years. I voted Republican every presidential race until Obama was on the ticket. I supported Republican governors, state representatives and senators. But then it all changed.
All of a sudden, my Republican ideas were no longer the ideas of the top Republican party members, be it Trump, Florida’s DeSantis, or Texas’s Greg Abbott. I found Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger daring and brave with old Republican morality. But my ideals were apparently no longer Republican ideals in the national sense. Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four lost in their primaries and four decided not to even run. I guess I was not a RINO but a Never Trump Republican. I had no party.
The Democrats are far too liberal in my view, but what choice did I have in 2020? We are now seeing the truth about a President with his hate and lack of leadership. Sure, he has his group who will back him right into the penitentiary. No truth will ever convince them otherwise.
But now we have a new crisis. The FBI raids a former president’s house. The raid was a result of the lack of truthfulness and forthcoming by Mr. Trump and his lawyers. It came after he and his lawyers would not comply with legitimate requests and summons. So what happened? The FBI had information that the statements were lies. There were top secret documents stashed inappropriately in Mar-a-Lago.
The FBI followed the rules that apply to all citizens. Prepare an affidavit with sufficient facts that could convince a sitting judge to authorize a search warrant. And lookie here. They found the exact things that Trump and his lawyers said weren’t there.
In the past two weeks, political commentaries right here in the Daily Journal have blasted the search. Columnist Ben Shapiro posited that the raid was merely based on the purported rationale that they suspected Trump of having “mishandled” classified information in taking home material meant for the National Archives. He quotes Trump as saying he had cooperated with federal authorities. Lying about what he took and refusing to produce the highly classified documents is not cooperating, Mr. Shapiro.
The FBI and the attorney general had no choice. Then this was followed by another non-Kankakee Journal op-ed, Stephen Moore, referring to the search as “an outrageous FBI raid.” The head of the FBI was a Trump appointee and yet he signed off on the search warrant. What is this with all the Trumpers?
I recently read an article in The Atlantic by Tom Nichols, a lifelong Republican who has chosen to open his eyes to the truth about Trump. He writes about the divide of the country, like the Civil War, except now it is not state against state, but “a clash of bizarre ideas and half-baked wackiness that now infests the American political life.”
He points out that there is not one single principal that unites this far right. They profess it is for liberty and freedom, but these are mere words for personal grudges and racial resentments. He also notes that these groups are not led by some rebel generals but by “narcissistic wannabe heroes.” There is not one aim that unites their violence, such as attacking the FBI for following orders, or now harassing the judge who signed the warrant. I would hope that most Trumpers abhor such actions.
What makes it worse is that there is no simple remedy for this culture clash. Many have stated that these people have anger and personal unhappiness issues for their ways of life. There is no redemption in any of these acts such as challenging elections, burning flags, or shooting at unknown citizens or FBI agents.
Trump is no small part in this public insanity. He has made these groups feel important. Storm the Capitol. Overturn elections. Have the states appoint invalid electors. This was our leader!
But Trump is not alone criminally with his misuse of top secret documents. It appears that his Trump organization CFO pleaded guilty to major tax evasion for receiving moneys under the table and paying no taxes. The whole organization is next, and the CFO has agreed to testify. Trump himself has voter fraud problems in Georgia. This search warrant thing is merely the tip of the iceberg.
Some Republicans are seeing the light and refusing to drink the Trump Kool-Aid any longer. Former Illinois Republican Congressman, Joe Walsh, has noted how the Trump-backers are struggling to continue to defend him. He was quoted as saying, “How funny it is watching my former colleagues twist into pretzels trying to defend his (Trump’s) criminal behavior.” Even one of his bigger fans, who writes for the Journal, backed off a bit himself this last weekend.
Well, say the Republicans, look at Hillary. That is so old and so irrelevant. There was no refusal to cooperate in her case with regard to the emails. They didn’t issue a search warrant because they didn’t have to. During Trump’s reign, he could have had his attorney general follow up with an investigation of the private emails, but he didn’t. So that is just another deflection.
To say that he, Trump, “declassified” these documents (that he said he didn’t have in the first place) is also major malarkey. There are none of these required written documents to back up this flimsy defense in existence. Those documents could be names and information on highly buried double-agents in very bad countries. Think the Taliban would like to know if they have spies of the CIA buried in their hierarchy?
I worked in highly classified information in the 1960s and early ‘70s. Some were even levels above top secret. When I left the U.S. Air Force and CIA, I had restrictions for 20 years as to where I could and couldn’t travel. I get how important secrecy is regarding some information. I also would expect to have been jailed if I had taken any of those documents home.
But the thing that bothers me the most with our present political climate is the refusal to listen to the other side. Here I write for a newspaper that has some of the most Trump-friendly opinions touted. And, my article is sometimes right beside these rather less than factual opinions. Maybe I am just too old or too American to write politically anymore.
If you believe a Shapiro or Moore or some of the other so-inclined columnists in our paper, I will never be influential to that “other side.” I do read theirs and try to see their points, but the often lose me when they persist with their untruths. Ah well, my Mother always told me that there would be times like these.
