There is a lot of publicity about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis having been in Guantanamo Bay across the news wires and internet. So is it true what some are saying, and what the heck is Gitmo anyway?
Well, let’s start with Guantanamo Bay detention camp, unaffectionately called Gitmo. This is a naval base located on the easternmost edge of Cuba. In Cuba, you say? Well the lease goes back to the end of the 19th century and despite the hatred of that lease by Mr. Castro, it remains in place.
Since 2002, it has been used as a detention camp for Muslin militants and other dangerous suspects captured by U.S. forces over the years in our wars in the Middle East. Now it is limited to high-level terrorists.
There have been 780 detainees over the years at Gitmo, and it now has about 30 remaining “guests,” 11 who are charged with war crimes. The most have come from Yemen, but range from Kenyans, Saudis, Pakistanis and Libyans. Half of these detainees could be transferred to other facilities if those new places were found to be secure.
Now the rest of the story. This facility became world famous as a place of ultimate torture on detainees with al-Qaeda members leading the pack. Waterboarding and other interrogation techniques, frowned upon by most, were claimed to be used most commonly. The Bush administration first declared that these people were not subject to American jurisdiction and rights such as habeas corpus, nor were there any deadlines between capture and trial.
In 2008, however, this ruling was overturned when the federal courts stated that these foreign detainees did have the right to challenge their detentions in federal courts. Despite this decision, several prisoners who had been cleared for release to other countries continue to be detained either because no other country would accept them or because their home countries deemed them too volatile to guarantee their secure imprisonment.
Several of these detainees were known to be a part of the 9/11 attacks including, Khalid Sheikh Muhammad. It is claimed that valuable intelligence on the leadership, methods and plans of al-Qaeda were gathered from him. But the torture was so severe that the U.S. official in charge of military commissions declared that he could not be prosecuted because of the torture.
The facility was repeatedly condemned by international human rights and humanitarian organizations. In spite of this, the Bush administration insisted that the detainees were well cared for and no enhanced techniques of interrogation were being employed.
In 2009, President Obama fulfilled a campaign pledge ordering closure of the facility within one year and required that interrogators use only techniques contained in the U.S. Army’s field manual on interrogation. The closure was subsequently opposed by Republicans and a few Democrats arguing that moving these detainees to prisons in the U.S. could imperil national security. Nothing happened.
Now to the problems for Mr. DeSantis. A Judge Advocate General officer of the Army, 17 years ago, DeSantis was transferred to Gitmo as a legal officer, lieutenant junior grade (Lt. j.g.). While he was an officer, his rank was not particularly high there. During the time that he was there, three detainees were found dead hanging in their respective cells, hands and feet bound, and their mouths blocked with cloth. These three had been transferred to this block only 72 hours before and were separated with several empty cells between them. Also there were supposed to be five guards on duty at all times.
Obviously, there was an investigation. This inquiry was led by a Rear Adm. Henry Harris who later went on to be the commander of the Pacific Fleet. Harris, a highly regarded officer, concluded that these were all three suicides, and the investigation was terminated. Lt. Desantis signed off on the findings as the legal officer.
How these deaths could have occurred simultaneously and with the conditions of having all their extremities bound has been criticized from many positions. Also there was a surviving detainee later released who claims that he saw DeSantis attending various torture sessions and recognized him later when he became governor of Florida.
Gov. DeSantis has denied he was ever present during any torture and denies that a prisoner could have recognized him 17 years ago with a photo from today. He also states that even as an officer, he was of a lower grade and would not have made any decisions regarding the care of a detainee. Certain legal authorities have deflected this latter statement in that, by his legal training and as the legal officer in charge, he would have failed his position to not report the inconsistencies in the official report.
The war on terror was at its height in 2002. Americans were fearful of these Middle Eastern groups that had laid waste to our country. There have been many reports that information gathered by torture has almost always proven unreliable. No doubt that our prisoners of war have been horribly mistreated, but that does not make it right to so treat others.
Most legal analysists believe that these detainees deserve a trial and if found guilty, be properly sentenced including possible life in prison. Most also believe that these detainees had highly classified information that could aid the U.S. in controlling and eliminating terrorism at least in part. But the question is, what might be permissible to obtain this information?
Yes, some of these men masterminded 9/11. One masterminded the attack on the USS Cole and one the attack on U.S. embassies in Africa. Detain them but treat them humanely even though they had no such compassion. I know that many former POWs have stated that waterboarding is not torture, but does it give proven results or does it get the detainee to admit anything that the interrogator asks, true or not?
I will give DeSantis a break here. Lawyers who receive a direct commission when entering the service often don’t even go through any basic officer’s training. They get sent to a base and fall in line as very naïve young lawyers in a very serious industry. I can see where 17 years ago, DeSantis might have observed things and did not feel he was in any positon to disagree with an admiral.
It would be really scary as a mere Lt. j.g. to challenge an officer five pay grades above you. Let’s just move on and clean up Gitmo to comply with humane treatment without involving present day Republican politics.
