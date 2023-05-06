desantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has denied he was ever present during any torture  at Gitmo and denies that a prisoner could have recognized him 17 years ago with a photo from today.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There is a lot of publicity about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis having been in Guantanamo Bay across the news wires and internet. So is it true what some are saying, and what the heck is Gitmo anyway?

Well, let’s start with Guantanamo Bay detention camp, unaffectionately called Gitmo. This is a naval base located on the easternmost edge of Cuba. In Cuba, you say? Well the lease goes back to the end of the 19th century and despite the hatred of that lease by Mr. Castro, it remains in place.

Since 2002, it has been used as a detention camp for Muslin militants and other dangerous suspects captured by U.S. forces over the years in our wars in the Middle East. Now it is limited to high-level terrorists.

