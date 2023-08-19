When I attended a semimonthly meeting of my Rotary Club, one of our members led into the meeting with a spiritual quote. While often a meeting is opened with quote from famous people, I was a bit surprised to hear who had spoken these words. The Dalai Lama. After listening to them, I realized how well they applied to all of us in, a very meaningful and helpful way.
Obviously, I had heard of the Dalai Lama, but had never looked into this man’s leadership role. So I did some reading and was more than pleasantly surprised by my learning. The Dalai Lama is a title bestowed on the leader of spiritual Tibet. The present Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso, and he is the longest-reigning Dalai Lama ever. Tenzin is 88-years-old and is the 14th Dalai Lama. He is also the longest-living Dalai Lama ever and may be the last.
His traveling schedule has been a significantly reduced because of his age, but he has been traveling the world since the 1950s. Because he has seen and studied so many different cultures in foreign places, his quotes on life have much to teach the travelers among us. His quotes have become world famous in multiple languages. Here are some of his quotes on compassion and love, travel and life, and on happiness. In our crazy world of war, politics, massive tourism, fire and rain, and other world catastrophes, perhaps they can soothe.
Compassion
Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.
Peace does not mean the absence of conflicts, differences will always be there. Peace means solving those difficulties through peaceful means, through dialogue, education, knowledge, and through human ways.
Only the development of compassion and understanding for others can bring us the tranquility and happiness we seek.
Compassion naturally creates a positive atmosphere, and as a result, you feel peaceful and content.
Life
The way to change others’ minds is with affection and not anger.
Where ignorance is our master, there is no possibility of real peace.
An open heart is an open mind.
There is a saying in Tibet. Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength. No matter what sort of difficulties or how painful the experience is, if we lose hope, that’s our real disaster.
Sometimes one creates a dynamic impression by saying something, and sometimes one creates as significant impression by remain silent.
Choose to be optimistic, it feels better.
Love
Love is the absence of judgment.
We can live without religion and meditation, but we cannot survive without human affection.
The more you are motivated by love, the more fearless and free your action will be.
Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.
Happiness
Happiness is the highest form of health.
We need to learn how to want what we have, not to have what we want in order to get steady and stable happiness.
Happiness and compassion are not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength.
A disciplined mind leads to happiness, and an undisciplined mind leads to suffering.
The purpose of our lives is to be happy.
Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.
In closing, my favorites
If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.
People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they are not on your road, doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.
We don’t need money, we don’t need greater success or fame, we don’t need the perfect body, or even the perfect mate. Right now, at this very moment, we have a mind, which is all the basic equipment we need to achieve complete happiness.
Enjoy the moment readers. It is all that we are guaranteed.