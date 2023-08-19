India Dalai Lama Birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, July 6, 2023.

 AP photo/Ashwini Bhatia

When I attended a semimonthly meeting of my Rotary Club, one of our members led into the meeting with a spiritual quote. While often a meeting is opened with quote from famous people, I was a bit surprised to hear who had spoken these words. The Dalai Lama. After listening to them, I realized how well they applied to all of us in, a very meaningful and helpful way.

Obviously, I had heard of the Dalai Lama, but had never looked into this man’s leadership role. So I did some reading and was more than pleasantly surprised by my learning. The Dalai Lama is a title bestowed on the leader of spiritual Tibet. The present Dalai Lama is Tenzin Gyatso, and he is the longest-reigning Dalai Lama ever. Tenzin is 88-years-old and is the 14th Dalai Lama. He is also the longest-living Dalai Lama ever and may be the last.

His traveling schedule has been a significantly reduced because of his age, but he has been traveling the world since the 1950s. Because he has seen and studied so many different cultures in foreign places, his quotes on life have much to teach the travelers among us. His quotes have become world famous in multiple languages. Here are some of his quotes on compassion and love, travel and life, and on happiness. In our crazy world of war, politics, massive tourism, fire and rain, and other world catastrophes, perhaps they can soothe.

