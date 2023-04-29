Billy Joel

Billy Joel

 Associated Press

As I was driving back from a trip to Best Buy, I had my radio on The Bridge, one of the SiriusXM channels I regularly listen to. It is a channel that plays songs of my growing-up generation. The song that came up was an old tune of Billy Joel’s merely called “Vienna.” I had heard it often but in the still of my car, I contemplated the words with more understanding. Was it because he was singing to my older age?

Slow down, you crazy child. You’re so ambitious for a juvenile.

But then if you’re so smart, tell me why are you still so afraid?

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you