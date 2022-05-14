I must admit that based upon my upbringing, perfection was a goal to be sought in virtually every encounter, be it academics, athletics or even raising my purebred sheep. The goal was to be the best.
Sometimes, a young person is confused with this goal. Does it mean the best of a group or is it a goal to be the best that you can? There is, as I have come to realize, a huge difference between the two.
The great coach of the Green Bay Packers, Vince Lombardi, was once quoted with the line, “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”
But some psychological reports have disagreed with this definition of perfection. I also read an article by Zihan Xu that was written for a magazine devoted to the very bright. I have borrowed much of his collection of theories on perfectionism.
Certain psychological reports define perfection as “a trait that makes life an endless report card on accomplishments.” The reports speak of side effects in the pursuit of perfection being unrealistic high expectations for those who suffer from these personal demands. Perfectionism can motivate one to perform at a very high level and produce the best work.
At the same time, it can bring massive anxiety and road blocks that can bring one to a complete halt. At worst, it can lead to depression, eating disorders and even self-harm.
I have always had a leaning toward perfectionism, be it in my law practice, raising llamas, trying to perfect a golf game and, I am sure, in raising my own children. This article led to a deeper understanding of my driven aim toward perfection.
I learned that there are two approaches to perfectionism: adaptive perfectionism and maladaptive perfectionism. Of course, then there is non-perfectionism. The first is characterized by high personal standards with a normal, healthy type pursuit. It can involve intense effort to achieve, but tolerating one’s own imperfections.
Maladaptive perfectionism is where there is an unrealistic attempt to reach excessively high or impossible goals. This type has been linked to depression and anxiety. This need may well extend to one’s family and fellow workers who do not live up to these unrealistic goals. Then there is non-perfectionism itself.
These individuals have few pre-stated expectations of themselves or others. Sounds like the people you would like to be around most of the time.
When one’s standard or goal is not achieved, the adaptive perfectionist may well be disappointed but can quickly move on to the next challenge. The maladaptive, however, tends to view the situation as a failure and often prohibits a move on to the next challenge. It becomes too encompassing for quick release.
If one reviews his or her own past, the type of perfectionism really leaps out from memory. If you didn’t make the team, how did you feel and for how long. When you didn’t get the job that you had hoped for, can you move on and seek another?
I got cut from the junior varsity basketball team. It stung for a long time. I loved competitive basketball. The fact that I was short and fairly slow be darned, I wanted to make that team.
My junior year, I was Central High School’s nomination for State Farmer for sheep. I won second in the state. Not good enough. I was driven. I reviewed the questions I had been asked. I carefully went over the written portions from my junior year in creating the new one. This drive got me the State Sheep Production award for FFA my senior year. So that disappointment drove me to achieve. Was this adaptive or maladaptive? I will let you be the judge.
The best approach for those suffering from high-level perfectionism is to use comparative thinking, setting realistic goals enjoying the process itself and accepting failure when and if it comes.
As a lawyer, every jury trial I had was a challenge. I wanted perfection. Sure, I lost on occasion, and I contemplated whether there was a better way to have presented my case. But I won far more than I lost, and I contribute this to the incredible number I had and how I perfected my style a bit more after each. I learned from both disappointment and success.
So what made me think of perfectionism at this time of my life? Well, it came from writing my weekly articles. A few weeks ago, I wrote of driving a tractor as a 10-year-old. I said that the old John Deere was a type B. Soon I received a note that it was actually a type A. The writer was a collector of antique farm equipment. I wrote and thanked him.
Only a week or so later, I wrote of the end of the band, the Eagles. I again received a critical response. I didn’t say that one of the members of the band also did vocals. OK. Then I called the tour, the Hell Freezes Over Tour. The writer said that the last word “tour” was not a part of the name. OK. There were several other criticisms, but the most blatant was that I spelled Glenn Frey as Glen, and I was dead wrong on that one.
So what was my response internally? Disappointment that I couldn’t make these articles perfect. But I accepted that when I write, I make some mistakes, and people who know more are entitled to their critiques.
So I have yielded to my perfectionism by admitting to myself, “Hell, I just am not perfect and some days it drives me perfectly batty.” But sincerely, thank you for your comments over the years.
