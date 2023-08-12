In the next 30 days, most Illinois schools will start. Enthusiasm will be high. Football and soccer teams will hone their skills, and kids will meet old friends and perhaps some new ones. With each year comes hope for a great year, new challenges, and this year with some new rules here in Illinois to help students.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois House and Senate have agreed on some new and necessary laws for 2023-24. Some have been needed for a long time while others were not thought to be necessary until some political pressures arose in our nation.

One area of education is the availability of reading material, be it texts for the class or often the local school library. Across our nation, there has been a culture war on what books should be available to the students. Florida has outright banned certain books that deal with race and gender. Illinois has demonstrated that this is not the way to go for our children, and became the first state in the nation to prohibit book banning.

Dennis Marek

