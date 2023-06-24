Blue Lagoon.jpeg

The Blue Lagoon holds 6 million liters of water and is refreshed every two days by a natural flow.

 Dennis Marek

For many years, I had a desire to see Iceland, but such a trip can take a lot of time and travel, so it was on the back burner. Then we heard of a cruise to northwest Scotland, the Faroe Islands, with the trip ending in Iceland. It seemed a perfect way to at least taste this coldly named place.

It is believed that the Vikings were again the real first discoverers of this volcanic island. The story is that they had also visited Greenland and there was a desire of the group to settle and control both areas. Greenland was mostly glaciers, while Iceland had its volcanos, but at least some vegetation.

In order to get Greenland settled, the Vikings cleverly gave the Norse name for this least desirable place” green” and the more favorable place “ice,” adding “land” to each. It is thought that such names in their language would convince more people to settle in Greenland. It obviously didn’t work for long, and Greenland has few residents, while Iceland is hopping.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

Recommended for you