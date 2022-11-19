blind vaulter

A device that makes a noise at the pole vault box so a blind vaulter could hear it as he approached. He does not raise his pole as he runs up but slides it along the runway until it hits the pit.

 Dennis Marek

To some, the world revolves around sports, be it basketball, football, baseball or more so these days, soccer. While the competitive nature for many years was dominated by males, with Title IX and women’s equal rights, both sexes now share this passion.

But what is it? Is it the win-lose result of most contests or the training to become more physically fit? Or does it serve a purpose of learning to work as a team? It might also be an escape from the rigors of the daily life, especially for children who don’t have that 9-5 job or caring for the needs of the family unit.

Certainly, many parents push their children to enter these sports, at times when the child is not really all that interested. Often these athletes abruptly leave the sport once they mature and have control of their own lives. Coaches call it burnout, but sometimes it is merely the chance for the child to escape the pushing of a parent.

