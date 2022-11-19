...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
A device that makes a noise at the pole vault box so a blind vaulter could hear it as he approached. He does not raise his pole as he runs up but slides it along the runway until it hits the pit.
To some, the world revolves around sports, be it basketball, football, baseball or more so these days, soccer. While the competitive nature for many years was dominated by males, with Title IX and women’s equal rights, both sexes now share this passion.
But what is it? Is it the win-lose result of most contests or the training to become more physically fit? Or does it serve a purpose of learning to work as a team? It might also be an escape from the rigors of the daily life, especially for children who don’t have that 9-5 job or caring for the needs of the family unit.
Certainly, many parents push their children to enter these sports, at times when the child is not really all that interested. Often these athletes abruptly leave the sport once they mature and have control of their own lives. Coaches call it burnout, but sometimes it is merely the chance for the child to escape the pushing of a parent.
Many parents try to use a sport as a way to obtain a college scholarship and save some of the cost. But sometimes it is just that inner drive of the child and has little to do with a parent who doesn’t push a sport in the first place.
I started pole vaulting as a fourth grader in a sand pit behind the Clifton Grade School. We had one bamboo pole and no coach. We started by teaching each other as there were no training films or even television shows we could watch and learn.
Then one day, a father of one of our group stopped by. Mr. Herriot had pole vaulted himself years before. He gave us some invaluable tips as we tried to jump incredible heights like 4-feet, 6 inches. The standards only went to 6 feet. One day after his help, he asked us to put the crossbar on the top. He then took our old bamboo pole, and in his street shoes, sailed over the bar with ease. I think awed was the word for my four friends and me.
I vaulted through high school and even one year in college, but was never very successful. I remember that in all four years of high school, Len Tobey from Herscher beat me every time we met. Interestingly, later I got to be his attorney for many years.
In seventh grade, my son, Jamie, who showed considerable speed, wanted a second event for his track and field season. He asked about the pole vault, and I had to admit that the sport had changed so much with fiberglass poles and new techniques that I needed help.
One of those original five behind the grade school was Gary Blasey. I had read that his son, Brian, had become a fairly good vaulter. The Blaseys agreed to meet us out at Central High where there was a vault pit with a cinder runway. And there my son learned some techniques, and he had his additional event.
The interesting thing was that he was good. In short, he made the state finals as a freshman. But in the Friday qualifying, he broke his only pole. Saturday morning were the state finals. The poles were made in Champaign, and I made a call that afternoon. Gill Sports agreed to have a man meet me on our way to Charleston with a replacement pole at 7 a.m. the next morning.
The young man asked how high my son had gone, and I said 12 feet in the qualifying. When he then learned that he was only a freshman, his eyes widened, and he decided to make the drive to the meet himself. He was a national college vaulter himself and later suggested that he work with my son.
He would become my son’s personal trainer for the next three years. My son went on to win state, setting a record that lasted more than 20 years. He followed that up with the national title that summer and a ride to Stanford. None of this would have happened without the support of another pole vaulter, volunteering to be his coach.
Pole vaulters are family. They all know each other, help one another, share equipment and advice, even in major championships.
So along came my grandson with the same itch to vault. By his freshman year he had bettered not only my all-time height, but crushed his father’s freshman height as well. He was hooked.
Three weeks ago I visited my son’s family in California where I got to watch both grandsons play football and my granddaughter her soccer. But on Sunday, I was invited to take another drive to a high school several miles away. It seems that this school has a good pole vault set-up and allows the public to use it on Sundays.
Along with my son, there was another father giving instructions to the young vaulters. He had been a fellow competitor of my son when he went to UCLA. In attendance was his son, two young women and my grandson, taking run-throughs, planting the poles, and making the moves to turn upside down as they would when a bar would be there. But there was no bar. This was training on techniques, not heights.
Then I saw a young man with a very short pole, hat, and sun glasses. By far the youngest participant. Then my son told me the rest of the story. Starting last year, he wanted to pole vault, but as the year progressed, he lost his ability to distinguish colors. He had an eye condition that would worsen.
Soon he was legally blind, but he kept coming to these practices with his small pole. His mother was standing right there. Last year, the fellow vaulters had put bright colored tape on the vaulting box where the pole is planted to help him see it a bit, but that was soon lost. Now they have a device that makes a noise at the box so he could hear it as he approached. He does not raise his pole as he runs up but slides it along the runway until it hits the pit. He then tries to make the moves that would have him clear the bar.
Every person there was encouraging him. It was like a brother-sisterhood as this seventh grader put his safety at risk each time to pole vault. I have no idea how high he will be able to jump with that disability, but I applaud his family and friends in helping this young man achieve some of his goal.
That is what makes people with disabilities not see their disabilities. And these kinds of friendship make pole vaulters family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.