This past week I shared what I had read in the book by Jared Knott called “Tiny Blunders Big Disasters.” There were so many interesting ones that the writer pointed out, my editor and I decided not to bury the reader with too much the first time, and present some more the following week. So if you didn’t care for the last articles, today is more of the same.

Actually, this occurrence when a seemingly small mistake leads to a major calamity has been given a name. It is called “The Butterfly Effect.” The term was coined by Edward Norton Lorenz, an American scientist who made a life study of chaos and its implications on the world. So let’s explore a few more of those blunders that Lorenz posits whether the flapping of wings by a butterfly could lead to a hurricane. Small leading to huge.

A man named David Blair was scheduled to be the second officer on the Titanic, but at the last minute, he was replaced by a more senior officer. In the haste to make the change, Blair forgot to pass the key to the crow’s nest locker to his replacement. That locker contained binoculars. Without them, the crew had to search for icebergs with their naked eyes. They did not see the black iceberg that would sink them until it was too close to miss. In a later Senate hearing, one of the lookouts testified that with those binoculars, the crew could have seen the iceberg in time to avoid it.

