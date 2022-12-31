Since I was 11-years-old and won my first trophy showing ponies, I adopted a favorite number, 23. That was my number in the ring that day, and I finally got a trophy and not just a blue ribbon. So I loaned it to Michael Jordan for a few years, but it remained my number.

This coming year will be 2023. I can only hope by encompassing my lucky number that the year shows an improvement over the recent history of our country and our world.

A recent poll in the USA Today had two-thirds of responders saying that the country has gotten off track, and they expressed little confidence in either political party or any of the three branches of government. Their priority for the president and the new Congress in 2023 is clear: inflation and the economy. There were few signs of optimism, but while the dissatisfaction with the direction of the country ran 65%, that was down from 76% before the fall election. Only 5% put President Biden as their biggest issue.

Dennis Marek can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or through his personal email at dmarek@ambltd.com.

