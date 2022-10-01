Two weeks ago, I had occasion to return to Clifton for the sad event of one of my best friends’ daughter-in-law’s funeral. She was only 57. The outpouring of people from her community was overwhelming. The line at the funeral home in Clifton extended out the door for several hundred feet.

The funeral service itself was in the gymnasium in Askhum. The building was awash with people. Later, the procession of cars to the cemetery some 10 miles away, had to have 300 vehicles in the line. As we drove from Ashkum through Clifton and Chebanse to the cemetery, we were on a two lane highway, and with one exception, every oncoming car pulled to the side of the road and waited. I was again impressed with our Midwest ethics.

Sally Rosenboom was a very religious person who was raised Catholic but married a Lutheran man. During their marriage, they searched for the right church, finally settling on the Trinity Church in Ashkum. The church was adjacent to the gym. During her life, Sally held many titles as homemaker, bookkeeper, counselor, and a best friend to her entire family. The latter being quite a task. She paid close attention and gave love to her relatives.

