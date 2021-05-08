As I watched a large part of the trial of Derek Chauvin (remember I am now retired) I thought of the many trials I had as lead counsel over the years. I was reminded of the decisions the lead attorney has to make for the defendant yet, at the same time, bowing to that defendant’s wishes.
For Chauvin, no death penalty was possible as he was not accused of murder in the first degree. He had three charges against him: murder in the second degree, which requires that Chauvin knew that what he was doing would kill George Floyd. The second charge was that he intentionally used force that most likely would be fatal and the third charge was the equivalent of manslaughter where there was no intent to harm but the actions could well have been viewed as lethal.
As we know, the jury found Chauvin guilty of all three counts with potential prison terms ranging from 40 years down to 10 for the manslaughter charge. The sentencing part will be at the sole discretion of the judge.
It is easy to second guess the procedure and technique used by the defense counsel. Almost the entire world believed him to be guilty. The videos and police personnel testifying against Chauvin made it a solid case for conviction. So what else could the defense have done for his case?
In my almost 50 years of defending various accused, be it civil or criminal, I always wanted to show the defendant as a person, not some quiet wimp sitting next to me. I have always believed that if you are not going to put the defendant on the stand, lean over and kiss him goodbye. I think juries want to hear a defendant profess his innocence if he can.
In this case, I think there were only two choices. Do not put on any defense at all. Then in your closing argument to the jury, you remind them that it is not the defendant’s burden to prove innocence but the prosecution to prove guilt “beyond reasonable doubt.” Then you argue that they have failed.
Perhaps that would have done no good as the evidence was pretty overwhelming. But how about this? Do not put on the rather terrible defense witnesses who truly looked foolish after the prosecution rested. Put Chauvin on the stand. Have him testify that he is sorry for the death. Have him explain that he feared the crowd around him and that he acted improperly and that he put the defendant at risk of death, but that he was not intentionally wanting to hurt him but merely subdue him.
Then, in final argument you say, “Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury, you have heard the defendant admit to his wrongful act and that it caused or greatly contributed to the death of George Floyd. But it was not his intention to kill but rather he was negligent and careless under the situation. You therefore have no choice but to convict him of count three. But the murder counts are not true and not proven. No one else could have known the mindset of Officer Chauvin. He has taken the stand, and admitted his wrong, but nowhere has there been any proof that he intended to murder George Floyd.” Then you pray that the jury has some compassion and you walk away with the least severe sentence with a maximum of 10 years.
There is always a chance that a trial might be reversed by a higher court on appeal for impropriety. Even though it appears that Chauvin did exactly what they charged him with, he does have a right to appeal. With the history of so many trials in my career, both criminal and civil, I watched the proceedings with a careful eye. No trial is conducted without some error. Then again, no trial has received so much national attention since O.J. Simpson’s, or perhaps the Chicago Seven. No panel of potential jurors has been more exposed to so much pretrial publicity.
I see two potential errors by the judge that could be raised on appeal. Putting aside any specific ruling that he made, in my opinion, he should have sequestered this panel from day one. Jurors will always tell you that they will not listen to the news, Google information on their phones or read accounts of the trial. This case was beyond being local news, as it was reported all over the world. They should have spent the entire time in court or at a hotel; without TV and without their phones.
The second mistake he made was to not sequester them when there was a second killing of a black man by a police officer in the middle of the trial only a couple of miles away from the courthouse. The city went wild, and it was again all over the news. As soon as that event was made known to the judge, those jurors should have been locked up. It didn’t happen. Do you suppose that any of those jurors felt intimidated by the pictures of the crowds outside the courthouse? Could they have thought about what might happen to them personally if they did not convict Chauvin on all counts? I do not know if the defense counsel made such motions.
While I believe that with the way the case was presented, the verdict was correct on all counts. I also believe that the defendant is always entitled to a fair trial, and although he appears to be guilty as sin, he probably didn’t get one.
Just before I submitted this article to my editor, it became known that when one of the jurors gave an interview, he related that during the deliberation, the jury complained that they wanted to have heard from the defendant. I rest my case on that issue.
Just yesterday, another revelation came forward. After answering no to two questions about whether the potential juror had participated in any protests involving the case, or had attended any specific protests of against police, juror Brandon Mitchell had answered no to both. Then came the photo of this juror wearing a T-shirt at a protest in Washington, D.C., that said “Get your knee off our necks.”
Those are straight-forward lies and is a crime in most states. Further, this may never reach the appellate court as there is a motion already filed by the defense to toss out the verdict and give the officer a new trial. I guess you never know until it all hits the fan. What will come next in this never-ending debacle?
