It was only a month ago that I wrote an article on the passing of Arlyn Rabideau, former Central High School principal. This week, I learned of the passing of Mr. Rabideau’s predecessor, Corliss Norton. He was just days short of his 100th birthday.
I had occasion to write about Mr. Norton (I just cannot call him Corliss) in the past. I came into his life when I was about 10, having made a move from Kankakee to Clifton. He was already a legend to the young basketball enthusiasts as he was the head coach of the Central Comets. We watched many of his games as I passed through my grade school years, with him winning the Wil-Ro-Ke conference more times than not. He also became a friend of my father’s and often came for a cup of coffee on the weekends.
When I started to attend high school, he became my baseball coach and American History teacher. Unfortunately, I was not skilled enough to make his varsity basketball teams, but I was his manager one season and got to see him coach off the court as well as on.
Mr. Norton was always involved with his school. He started in Buckley after the war, where he taught and coached basketball there with 110 victories. He then came to Central and did it again, winning 301 games while only losing 123. Later, he would be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame for his coaching.
Mr. Norton soon became a guidance counselor in addition to his history teaching. Later be became the high school principal and then moved on to become its superintendent. He held that position until he retired. But he never forgot his school, attending events until his death. He, and often, his wife, Irene, went to sporting events, graduations, and almost every class reunion each of us had.
But a part of his life few knew for years was his service record during World War II. He was part of a B-24 bomber crew, flying out of Italy. The object of the American bombers there was to continually bomb a place called Ploesti, in Romania, the source of most of Hitler’s petroleum that he needed to continue his war efforts.
On Mr. Norton’s second mission, his airplane was seriously damaged by anti-aircraft fire and could not make it all the way back. While they did clear Yugoslavia, they crashed in the Adriatic Sea. Half of his crew were killed, and Mr. Norton was seriously wounded. The ratio of missions to loss of the airplane was 1 out of every 5. Upon recovering, Mr. Norton completed another 37 missions!
Meanwhile, the love of his life was also in the military. Irene was a part of the first Women’s Auxiliary Corp. and was a sergeant herself in charge of returning men coming back from Europe.
With the war over, Irene and Corliss married in June 1948 and had six children. She survives. In 2018, I learned that there was to be a celebration of their 70th anniversary at the old gym in the Clifton Grade School. My wife and I were invited even though it was an open house. I decided to feature that event in one of my articles. It came out the very Saturday morning of the party. It would appear that I have a fairly good readership in that area as the attendance exploded and I heard later that they totally ran out of refreshments. My bad. Or was that just a great tribute to a pair of deserving people?
Later, Mr. Norton and his wife were honored at a Chicago Cubs game at home plate during the game itself. While quite a few men have had that honor, not too many couples have been jointly so honored for their service.
I had the privilege of doing the Nortons’ legal work from time to time and had drawn a trust for them. Over the years, we amended it as they requested it. Then I got a call one day from Mr. Norton saying that he needed to make one more change to the trust. He was now in his late 90s. I agreed to drive to their home in Clifton on my way to court in Watseka, rather early one morning.
I kiddingly told him my fee. A good strong cup of coffee. I arrived that morning about 8:30 and was met at the door by Mr. Norton. He apologized that he had forgotten, but we had already made his desired change previously, and he had forgotten. I insisted on my fee anyway and he, Irene, and I had another wonderful conversation with coffee, my last with the two of them.
Although it has been probably almost 70 years since I went to those early basketball games, I still recall his mild and quiet demeanor in coaching his teams. He was proof that you don’t have to yell at your players or even the refs when they make a bad call. He was always the perfect gentleman, but that did not interfere with his successes. You will be missed, Mr. Norton.
