Eighty years ago today, the sun rose on Waikiki Beach. That day will be remembered like no other day for the American people. Only a few miles away, almost a hundred American Navy vessels were harbored at a place called Pearl Harbor. Again, few Americans knew of that naval base as there were so many around the world. Europe was at war, even though we had not joined in. There were different feelings about entering into that fight as many remembered the long and costly World War only two decades earlier. Those of German descent did not want the U.S. picking sides. So, America sat.
At the same time, Japan had been fighting its own wars in Southeast Asia. We had put certain restrictions and embargoes on this bullish nation but had not entered that fray either. Many believed that America was waiting for the perfect time to enter these new wars. We would enter when we could become the No. 1 nation of the world as the others would have been torn to bits with this new surge of war. This all changed in a matter of a few hours in the waters of Pearl Harbor.
I have always been historically interested in that war of all wars. I have seen post-war Berlin with its new wall in 1962. I lived for a year in England when the memories of that horrific war were still fresh in so many minds there. I have been in Poland and visited the death camp of Auschwitz. I walked the beaches at Normandy and Tobruk where the historic landings of American troops had occurred. But I had not been to Hawaii until this last summer. I needed Oahu and Pearl Harbor off my bucket list.
Digging Deeper
During the early days of the pandemic, I was in the airport at Colorado Springs. As I awaited a flight out, I saw a statue and wandered over. It was a tribute to a man from that city named Donald Stratton. I had not heard of this man and continued to read. Stratton was an American sailor that fateful day of Dec. 7, 1941. He was a seaman first class aboard a huge battleship named the USS Arizona. I, of course, felt that I knew the history of that ship but learned as I read on that there was so much I didn’t know.
As I looked further into the life of this man, I found that he had written a book about the plight of the Arizona, and that his was the very first written by an actual survivor. I bought the book, entitled “All The Gallant Men,” and devoured it. I soon learned some amazing facts about the loss of life that day on this particular ship. I also learned that the Arizona was not even supposed to be in Pearl Harbor, but was to sail back to the U.S. for Christmas. Unfortunately, it had collided with the USS Oklahoma and needed repairs before making that voyage. Battleships were key to naval operations, perhaps only second to aircraft carriers. They were always named after a state and were around until the final battleship, the USS Iowa, was decommissioned in 1990.
Tied up next to the Arizona on Dec. 7 was a repair ship, the USS Vestal, assisting in the repairs of Stratton’s ship. Seaman Stratton was on deck that morning when waves of Japanese fighters and bombers struck the U.S. fleet in the harbor. Commencing shortly after 6 a.m., the Japanese launched 181 planes from the decks of aircraft carriers north of the islands. An hour later, they launched a second wave, consisting of 77 dive bombers, 36 fighters and 54 horizontal bombers.
The Attack
At 7:40 a.m., the first wave flew over the mountains from the north, and nine minutes later came the words “Tora, Tora, Tora,” which meant “lightning attack” in Japanese as an alert from the lead attacker, Capt. Mitsuo Fuchida, that their surprise attack had been achieved. Torpedoes, bombs and machine-gun fire went on endlessly as wave after wave flew in.
Seven of the eight battleships we had in the Pacific Ocean at that time were moored there on Battleship Row, along with eight cruisers, 29 destroyers and a variety of support ships. The ships were moored on either side of a strip of land referred to as Ford Island. The attack started with explosions everywhere and machine-gun fire from fighter planes. The men of the Arizona were rushing to man the anti-aircraft guns. Seaman Stratton watched in horror as ship after ship was struck by bombs and torpedoes. He could see the USS Tennessee and the USS West Virginia, both sister battleships taking hits. He saw the USS Oklahoma lurch to one side and capsize. Then, a fireball rose from the USS Pennsylvania. The entire fleet was being destroyed in front of him. The bombers were flying so high that the antiaircraft guns were virtually ineffective.
The Arizona continued to be hit. While several bombs struck her, they did not explode in the early attack. This was soon followed by bursts of machine-gun fire, killing men standing on deck. The repair ship next to them was also struck, probably by a bomb meant for the Arizona. Zeros strafed the ship again and again. Now, the sailors could actually see the faces of these pilots smiling down on them, some with mocking gestures.
At 8:06 a.m., a 1,706-pound armor-piercing bomb was dropped from 10,000 feet and landed right in the midsection of the Arizona. It penetrated four steel decks to the ammunition magazine. A fireball shot 600 feet into the air as did the No. 1 turret, landing back on the deck. The Arizona was totally engulfed in flame. The explosion gutted the forward decks, and the conning tower sank 30 feet into a resulting crater. Everyone on the signal bridge was killed, including the Admiral who was there with many sailors waiting to hear the 21-man band prepping for morning colors to be sounded. Stratton and five other men were on one raised portion of the deck, a control tower, but stranded.
A Heroic Effort
Men went in every direction praying to find a way off this burning inferno. The water around the ship was covered in diesel fuel and was now also on fire. Leaping off the ship was no longer a possibility. That was when Donald Stratton and five other men “met” Joe George, a Boatswain on the Vestal, the repair ship alongside the Arizona.
Through the smoke and haze, Stratton and his fellow sailors were able to signal to George that they had to escape and could he throw them a “monkey’s fist,” a lightweight heaving line. The throw took enormous strength, but on the third throw, Stratton’s men caught the line and attached a stronger rope between the two ships.
It spanned a length of 70 feet. They were 45 feet above the flaming water. Harold Kuhn was the first to try. He was clearly the strongest of the six. If he couldn’t make it, certainly the others could not either. Then the captain of the Vestal approached George and ordered him to cut the line. They had to get as far away as they could from the Arizona. The Boatswain refused, yelling, “I’m not going to leave those men out there.” The captain responded, “I’m going to court-martial you if you don’t.” George, strong as an ox, again refused the order, and the captain left, perhaps for his own safety.
Encouraged by George, Kuhn made it. Stratton went next, through the flames that were now reaching the men as they crossed. Machine-gun fire from the Japanese fighters required some delay, but four more sailors followed. Also saved were Alvin Dvorak, Louis Conter, Ken Potts, and Lauren Bruner. All six made it to the Vestal, but all were horribly burned. As soon as the last man made it across, George cut the rope and disappeared to complete his other duties. Seaman Dvorak died on Christmas Day from his burns, but the other five lived to enjoy long and useful lives, however none of them would ever see Joe George again.
Devastating Losses
The crew of the Arizona was massacred. There were 1,177 lost while only 335 survived. Five of those were the men George had saved.
By 10 a.m. the attack was over.
First, the property loss:
• U.S. aircraft: 159 planes damaged, 169 destroyed
• Battleships: 6 damaged, 2 destroyed
• Cruisers: 3 damaged
• Destroyers: 3 damaged
And then the loss of personnel:
• U.S. Navy: 2,008 killed, 710 wounded
• U.S. Army: 218 killed, 364 wounded
• U.S. Marine Corps: 109 killed, 69 wounded
The Vestal carried the six men who escaped by the rope and other survivors they picked up from the burning battleship and transferred them to another vessel that got them to a hospital. Stratton had second- and third-degree burns over his entire body. One arm was almost incinerated and the doctors wanted to amputate it. Stratton refused.
After more than six months in hospitals, Stratton was allowed to return home to Red Cloud, Neb. But Stratton was not done. After months of personal rehab, Stratton reenlisted in the Navy, by now at the ripe old age of 20. He was assigned to a destroyer once again in the Pacific near the Solomon Islands. His ship was later a part of the invasion of Okinawa. Lauren Bruner also reenlisted and served the rest of the war.
A Solemn Site Still
As we toured the harbor, we took the trip to the Arizona Memorial. We needed to sign up a month in advance and were ferried by the Navy to the Memorial built over the remains of this great ship. The solemnity was breathtaking. Voices were kept low. Again, we learned more and more of this tragedy. Parts of the conning towers still rise to the surface of the water.
While there, I needed to research another fact. Almost 10 years ago, I wrote a column about a man who served on a light cruiser, the USS Detroit. James Thomas, a pharmacist for many years in Kankakee, had come to my office with his wife for new wills. I saw his cap read the USS Detroit and asked about its name. He told me that the Detroit had been in Pearl Harbor at the time of the attack.
I asked him if he had been there, but he responded that he had come aboard later. He related that he joined that ship in 1943, and in August 1945, the Detroit was the longest-surviving cruiser in the Pacific. In honor of that, his cruiser, with Mr. Thomas aboard, was allowed to enter Tokyo Bay and witness the surrender of Japan taking place on the USS Missouri. I dug through maps and records and found where the Detroit was harbored that day. Luckily, it was on the far side of Ford Island and not near the battleships.
According to what I have been told, Conter and Potts are still surviving, but Stratton, Kahn and Brunner have since passed away. Stratton and Bruner fought for years to have Joe George properly awarded medals for his bravery and persistence. I wrote of this a few weeks ago in my column on Joe George for Veteran’s Day. Since then, I have received several contacts from family members of those men. It seems that not a lot has been written about Mr. George and these responders, including Randy Stratton, the son of Donald, thanked me and filled me in on much more. It was Randy Stratton and George’s daughter, Joe Ann Taylor, who worked for years to get the Bronze medal with a V for valor for Joe.
Lasting Impact
I also learned from Randy that the Navy will soon name a nuclear submarine the Arizona, and according to him, it will be christened by his daughter, Donald’s granddaughter, Nikki. There is also talk that Donald’s book may be made into a motion picture in 2023.
Another reader of the column, Dwight Lockwood, from Bourbonnais, informed me that the crew of the Arizona’s favorite watering hole in Oahu, according to survivor, Lauren Bruner, is now owned by his son, Dwight Lockwood. It was used by Arizona survivors as a reunion place when they returned to the island for ceremonies. It is named Smith’s Union Bar on Hotel Street in Honolulu. If I had only known last summer! The walls have memorabilia, some signed by Bruner. I am told that my original column will be sent to his son. I am honored.
Lauren Bruner’s family wanted his ashes interred on the Arizona, and they were on Sept. 10, 2019. Other families have wanted the same accord for their survivors, but there has been some government resistance to the many requests. Time will tell, but I vote for the families’ wishes.
There was much to see in Oahu, and much to learn, but not without some pain. As you look at pictures and even film of the men and women who were there, your heart aches. I do not believe that this world had ever seen such a massive sneak attack to start a war. The subsequent hatred of the Japanese people went on for years. Now, however, we buy their cars and computers without a thought. As the great Col. James Kasler once reminded me when I refused to buy Vietnamese products, “Today, these are not the same guys.” The world does go on and we did use the only atomic bombs ever dropped in wartime on their country to end that war. So both nations have had a lot to get over, and apparently have to a great extent.
