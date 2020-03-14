On Tuesday March 17, residents of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District (BFPD) will be presented with a referendum question on their ballot. The question on the ballot asks to increase our current tax levy from .445 to .85. Regretfully, there was an error in the phrasing and was represented as increase tax levy by .85, not to .85 which was the motion approved by the Board of Trustees. The board is firmly committed to retaining the tax levy at 0.85 and will not entertain a motion for any other increase in the referendum question.
For those unfamiliar with the tax levy history of the BFPD, the last time the district went for a levy was 1975, yes 1975. The district has been faithful, frugal and conservative with the use of district funds, but it has come to the point where expenses will exceed revenues by over $400,000 this coming year. As BFPD treasurer, I can confirm this is not sustainable.
Between the growth of our community since the mid 1970s, increased operational costs, equipment and personnel needs, it is imperative we have the necessary funds for our fire district and the fine men and women who serve our community with incredible competence and compassion.
The referendum is a four-year referendum, and again, our commitment remains not to enact the full levy as stated in the referendum. Our commitment is to the residents of the BFPD.
Thank you for the continued support of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District.
William Hemm
Trustee/treasurer, BFPD
Randy Myers
President/trustee, BFPD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!