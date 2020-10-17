Polk Entertainment Enterprises, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation and the Miss Kankakee County Scholarship Association have been able to provide concerts for the Staff of AMITA St Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and the Riverside Assisted Senior Living in Kankakee and Bourbonnais. It was a pleasure bringing a little love, fun and happiness to their day. Thank you for allowing us to present our gift of music to the community.
A special thank you to Kathy Peterson, Christopher Shride, Renee Trevino, Susan Morrill, Jamie Zens and 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford.
The artists were Breanna Butler, Dorothy Roberson and Andrew Johnston.
Dr. Patricia Polk
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!