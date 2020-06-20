The past few days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been all over TV violating his own social distancing rules by marching shoulder to shoulder with protesters.
If we are allowed to do this, then it only makes sense we can fully open our churches and sit next to each other and worship, or is there a double standard in the State of Illinois? Maybe the governor thinks we should be worshiping him.
Thank you very much.
Les Hedger
Ashkum
