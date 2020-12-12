Tuesday morning I was told by the Elector’s Board 3 comprised of the mayor, the city clerk, and the longest-serving alderman — that my candidacy for Kankakee 6th Ward Alderman was thrown out because I did not number the three sheets that I had my petition signatures on. You read that correctly. I still don’t believe it myself. In sharing this with friends, I have heard reactions ranging from disbelief to amazement to anger. No one said it made any sense.
This objection to my filing for running for alderman was submitted by a woman that doesn’t know me and who I don’t know. I wonder how that came about? She had hired an attorney from Chicago who specializes in electoral law. That must have cost no small amount. Why would a woman who didn’t know me go to all this trouble and expense? Why did they go to all this trouble to kick me off the ballot? Because I was a Republican running against three Democrats?
The next time you hear people complain about those politicians, and wonder why people are so cynical about politics, look no further. This is a good example of pettiness, enabled by lawyering to manipulate the process to kick someone off the ballot because he did not number three pages. The attorney called this a fatal error. This gets the Joke of the Month award, and I will submit this for the Golden Moutza Award by John Kass of the Chicago Tribune.
Steve Kelley
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!