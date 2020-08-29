Our economy needs help, now more than ever. Reagan’s trickle-down economics in the 1980’s never worked, yet modern conservatives still avow by the theory, leaving the rest of us behind.
These days it’s hard to find a decent job to make ends meet, let alone an enjoyable career that allows you to save money. The job market in the U.S. wasn’t always this sparse — we used to have factory jobs with generous benefits that could support a growing family. Tax breaks for the wealthy and job outsourcing have taken their toll on American communities. You can see it at home in Illinois’ 16th District. Congressman Kinzinger voted for Trump’s ludicrous tax break for the mega-rich in 2017.
People with power have been playing real-world Monopoly for years. All we can do is our best to make ends meet and hope we don’t fall into bankruptcy. Why not put the game away and level the playing field? No. Instead, they change the rules, increasing their wealth and ignoring the needs of people.
We need a representative who will work for the people, not for themselves and their wealthy donors. Vote for Dani Brzozowski this November — maybe then we can get Illinois 16 back to work.
Larry Sheridan
Ottawa
