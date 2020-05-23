If masks worked, then why are small businesses closed? If they don't, why are we being forced to wear them?
If we can be at Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and Lowe's with hundreds of people in the store, then why can't we be in our church? I understand people have a fear of the virus; then stay home. But the church is essential.
It is a sad day when people will not stand up for their rights for our future generations. How can you explain your lack of involvement to your children and grandchildren? Wake up, America!
Sharla Adams
Kankakee
