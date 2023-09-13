Voice of the People: Who can remove dead tree in front of school? Sep 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Another school year begins at William Howard Taft Elementary and the students are once again greeted at the main entrance by a decades old dead tree. And now it has a companion, another dead tree.The mayor can’t remove it, it’s on school property. The school district won’t answer my letter of June 24, 2023.After paying my property taxes, I didn’t think I should have to remove it.Perhaps, I have it all wrong. It’s an art exhibit symbolizing the state of public education. I’m open to suggestions. Thank you.Phil WagnerKankakee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Top 3 Manteno lands manufacturing plant One person dead following accident in Peotone FOOTBALL: Kankakee sets school record for points in shutout win over Thornridge ATV accident kills 8-year-old boy Limestone teen receives first heart transplant